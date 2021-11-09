CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did You Know There’s a Five-Day Quiet Period Leading Up to Hunting Season in Michigan?

By Scott Winters
 4 days ago
If you are a deer hunter, did you realize there was a five day quiet period leading up to the start of the season?. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is serious about this time of calm before firearms deer hunting season begins on November 15th. During the quiet...

Related
Mix 95.7FM

10 Jokes To Share At Your Michigan Deer Camp

A Michigan deer camp is not complete without laughs. If you are new to a deer camp this year, here are a few jokes you can use to share at camp. A couple of deer hunters were hunting deep in the woods. So deep they needed to hire a pilot to take them to deer camp. At the end of the hunt, the pilot returned and saw they shot six deer. The pilot said, "the plane won't carry six deer, you will have to leave two behind." The hunters told the pilot they got six deer on the plane last year. The pilot said, "ok, load them up." A few minutes into the flight the plane crashed into the forest. The hunters and pilot survived the crash. One of the hunters said, "Any idea where we are?" The second hunter replied, "yeah, right about where our plane went down last year."
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Cougar Sightings On the Rise In Michigan

@brandie1202#roborockrun#over40#single#justhavingfun#cougar#michigan♬ original sound - brandie1202. You get the joke. But it's a different cougar we're talking about... The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has confirmed ten sightings of cougars, also known as pumas or mountain lions so far this year. They have been seen in the Upper Peninsula. The most...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan AG Dana Nessel Admits She Drank Too Much At UofM MSU Game

Michigan's Attorney General, Dana Nessel, is getting flack for a photo she posted on her Facebook page on Wednesday. Nessel attended the Michigan vs Michigan State football game in late October and apparently, she had a little too much to drink before the game. She claims to have drank a couple of bloody marys on an empty stomach prior to the game while tailgating. Those blood marys would turn out to be a little bit too much for the Attorney General.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan State
Mix 95.7FM

Donors Help U of M Student Whose Car Was Flipped Over in East Lansing

A University of Michigan student says he is "really grateful" to everyone who donated money to help replace the car that was flipped over in East Lansing in October. Jack Borchanian drove his grandmother's car to East Lansing on October 30 to watch the Michigan-Michigan State game. Shortly after the Spartans won the game, chaos broke out near the campus, with rowdy students setting couches on fire and inflicting damage on the 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis that Borchanian had been entrusted with.
EAST LANSING, MI
Mix 95.7FM

There’s Only One Way To Legally Honk Your Horn In Michigan

We're getting close to winter, so if you haven't had a need to honk your horn at someone, the dusk is gonna come off of those horns pretty soon. Winter driving in Michigan is always treacherous, and even in Kalamazoo it can get a bit crazy as well. That's why it's good to know that there is, legally, only one way someone can use their horn in the state of Michigan. We know that other states have their own laws, but in Michigan there are some particular laws set in place for certain vehicles, and some features that are legal on some vehicles are illegal on others.
MICHIGAN STATE
