Immigration

Greece claims Turkish coast guard pushes migrants its way

KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece accused Turkey on Tuesday of acting like a “pirate” in waters between the two regional rivals, claiming that its coast guard escorted and tried to push into Greek waters a boat of migrants who were trying to illegally reach Greece. The Greek coast guard...

