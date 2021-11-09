CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire Department: Pet dead after early-morning house fire in Bristol, Virginia

By Mackenzie Moore
 3 days ago

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol Virginia Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 100 block of Bramble Lane shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the department, the home’s two adult residents were uninjured and outside when crews arrived, but pets remained in the burning home.

    PHOTO: Bristol Fire
    PHOTO: Bristol Fire
    PHOTO: Bristol Fire
Firefighters were able to rescue three dogs, but one cat perished in the fire.

A spokesperson with the department told News Channel 11 that the fire marshal continues to investigate the fire, which appeared to have originated from the home’s attic and was possibly caused by an electrical problem.

Although the home was not described as a total loss, the spokesperson said it did suffer significant fire, smoke and water damage.

A release from the Bristol Fire Department said the home is now inhabitable, and the two adult occupants were displaced and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Responding agencies included all three Bristol, Virginia Fire Stations, the Washington County Fire Rescue and Bristol Life-Saving Crew.

