Boston College dropped to 4-4 overall and 0-4 in Atlantic Coast Conference play with a 21-6 loss to Syracuse at the Carrier Dome on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles once again struggled offensively and did not score a single touchdown while Sean Tucker and Garrett Shrader teamed up to rush for well over 200 yards for Syracuse. Tucker himself went over the 200-yard mark, as he thrashed Boston College for a go-ahead 51-yard touchdown at the beginning of the third quarter.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO