CPD Officers Sprayed With Chemical Irritant While Trying To Break Up Fight In East Garfield Park

By Chris Hacker CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer wore a Punisher skull symbol during a 2019 incident in which officers are accused of pointing their guns at two innocent teens, according to images reviewed by CBS 2. The officer, Jesada Laksanaprom, was one of two officers who, on Christmas Eve 2019, forced their way into the home of Jaylin Stiger, then 16-years-old, and his brother, Lazerick James, who was 13 years old at the time. The officers didn’t have a warrant and neither teen was the person the officers were searching for. After Laksanaprom and the other officer left the apartment,...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO