Pet parents can celebrate the holidays with Petco’s ‘Merry Makings’ collection

By Deb Kiner
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Most pet owners admit to buying presents for their animals even though the dog, cat and guinea pig have no idea what Christmas is. Petco found that almost 75% of pet owners give their animals gifts and half of them spend more on the pets than they do on human family...

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
