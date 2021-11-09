Man Robs Rego Park Bodega at Gunpoint: NYPD

Suspect and K-Food Mart (NYPD / Google Maps)

A man robbed a Rego Park bodega up at gunpoint and took off with about $1,500 over the weekend.

The suspect walked into K-Food Market, located at 92-32 Queens Blvd., on Sunday at around 2 p.m. and pulled out a gun, police said.

He demanded cash from an employee at the register. The employee handed over approximately $1,500 to the suspect who ran off on foot, police said.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.