Kettering police seek help finding missing teen

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
KETTERING — Kettering police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl who left home without her medication.

Ja’Briona Bush was last seen at her Kettering home around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 4.

“Ja’Briona may be with friends in the area of the Cornell Meat King Supermarket in Dayton,” Kettering police said.

Bush is described as being 5-foot-6, 145 pounds with brown eyes and light brown hair.

Anyone who knows any information on Bush’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kettering Police at 937-296-2583.

