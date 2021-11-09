Kettering police seek help finding missing teen

Kettering Missing Teen Kettering Missing Teen

KETTERING — Kettering police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl who left home without her medication.

Ja’Briona Bush was last seen at her Kettering home around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 4.

“Ja’Briona may be with friends in the area of the Cornell Meat King Supermarket in Dayton,” Kettering police said.

Bush is described as being 5-foot-6, 145 pounds with brown eyes and light brown hair.

Anyone who knows any information on Bush’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kettering Police at 937-296-2583.

