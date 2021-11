He was a beloved entertainer in our area and his untimely passing is making news all through out our tri-state region. 69 year old David Grover is best known for his summertime Saturday morning concerts that took place at The Gazebo located behind Town Hall on Main Street in Great Barrington. The Pittsfield native was also a member of Arlo Guthrie's band and he performed with the local group Shenandoah in the 1970's (Not to be confused with the country and western band of the same name).

