Jonathan Karl Dishes To Stephen Colbert About The Unreleased Photos Of Mike Pence Hiding From Rioters On January 6: 'He's Like Holed Up In A Basement'

CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” hit an all-time low for the show in the ratings last week, according to Nielsen Media Research ratings data. In total, Chris Cuomo’s 9 p.m. ET program pulled in 684,000 total average viewers last week. Of those, 156,000 were in the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54. When the program’s permanent version launched the first week of June 2018, it averaged 1.137 million total viewers and 377,000 demo viewers. A representative for CNN did not immediately return a request for comment.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO