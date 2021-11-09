CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

T20 World Cup: Reasons New Zealand can feel confident ahead of England semi-final

By Ben Kosky
SkySports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland, of course, denied the Black Caps a maiden 50-over World Cup triumph in a gripping climax at Lord's two years ago - and it was also Eoin Morgan's men who put paid to their hopes in the last edition of the T20 World Cup. The 2016 semi-final clash...

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pakistan captain Babar Azam pays tribute to Mohammad Rizwan after Australia loss

Pakistan captain Babar Azam paid tribute to opening partner Mohammad Rizwan for rousing himself from his hospital bed and playing an important innings in their T20 World Cup semi-final defeat to Australia Rizwan became the first batter in history to amass 1,000 T20 international runs in a calendar year as his knock of 67 from 52 balls underpinned Pakistan’s total of 176 for four after they were asked to bat first in Dubai.While Marcus Stoinis and in particular Matthew Wade performed an incredible rescue act to seal a five-wicket win for Australia, it emerged afterwards that Rizwan had spent the...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tymal Mills
Person
Eoin Morgan
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Lockie Ferguson
Person
Martin Guptill
Person
Simon Doull
Person
Trent Boult
Person
Tim Southee
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Adam Milne
Person
Mitchell Santner
Person
Ish Sodhi
Person
Adil Rashid
The Independent

T20 World Cup: Australia stun Pakistan in thrilling semi-final as Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade star

Australia are into the T20 World Cup final as a remarkable rescue act from Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade sealed a five-wicket victory over Pakistan at Dubai.Pakistan were heavily fancied to book a showdown against New Zealand on Sunday and that was reinforced when Australia stumbled to 96 for five in pursuit of 172 after Shadab Khan collected his fourth wicket of the innings.But Stoinis and Wade were undeterred, whittling down the target to 22 off the final 12 balls in an unbroken 81-run stand. Wade then ended matters with an over to spare thanks to three sixes in...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket World Cup#England#World Cricket#Cricket Australia#Sky Sports Cricket#T20i Cricket
SkySports

World Cup 2022: Who has qualified for Qatar? Brazil, Germany and Denmark qualify first

It's crunch time on the road to Qatar 2022 as nations begin to secure their places at the tournament next year. Check the table below to see all the confirmed teams to date... As hosts, Qatar receive automatic qualification to next year's tournament, which consists of 32 teams in eight groups of four and will be held between November 21 and December 18.
UEFA
SkySports

Ellis Genge: England prop tests positive for Covid-19 on eve of Australia Test

The loosehead returned a positive PCR result on Friday morning from a test taken on Thursday and immediately went into isolation. Genge is replaced in the starting line-up by uncapped Sale Sharks prop Bevan Rodd, with Newcastle Falcons' Trevor Davison named on the bench. England reported no further positive tests...
WORLD
AFP

Relaxing eligibility rules would strengthen global rugby, says Pivac

Wales coach Wayne Pivac says that a potential easing of currently stringent player eligibility rules by World Rugby would strengthen the game globally and make the World Cup more competitive. As commentators go, Pivac is as well placed as any: a New Zealander who coached in the Polynesian melting pot that is Auckland and, between 2004-07, also coached Fiji, whom Wales play in Cardiff on Sunday. Under current World Rugby rules, a player is "locked" to the one country they opt to play for, although there is a loophole that allows nationality transfers should a player turn out in Olympic rugby sevens qualifiers. World Rugby, however, is reportedly meeting on November 24 to vote on changing the eligibility criteria to allow players to switch nations after a three-year stand-down period, provided their parents or grandparents were born in the nation to which they're intending to transfer their allegiances.
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
Country
South Africa
Country
Scotland
The Independent

England on Covid ‘rollercoaster’ after Ellis Genge positive, Eddie Jones admits

Eddie Jones admits England are on board a Covid-19 “rollercoaster” as Ellis Genge was ruled out of Saturday’s clash with Australia after becoming the latest player to test positive.A crisis has developed at loosehead prop after first choice Genge, one of the team’s recently appointed vice-captains, followed bench option Joe Marler into self-isolation ahead of Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash.It means that Scottish-born Bevan Rodd will make his debut just three days after being called into camp as a replacement for Marler with Trevor Davison providing replacement cover.For the second-successive week, England’s eve-of-match preparations have been affected by coronavirus after...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy