The Animal Crossing New Horizons version 2.0 update is here, and it adds a variety of new hairstyles that you can give to your character. There are 11 new hairstyles in this update, and there are two things you have to do in order to get them all. If you are looking to give your Animal Crossing character a makeover but don’t know how to get these new styles, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to get all the new hairstyles and what they look like in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

HAIR CARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO