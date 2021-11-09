CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man killed by semi while changing tire on side of road

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jordan Unger
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xFHwz_0crEgn7x00

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio ( WJW ) – State troopers are investigating a semitrailer crash that killed a man on the side of a highway in Ohio on Monday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol , the crash happened around 2:24 p.m. on Interstate 71 in Perry Township.

Suspected overdoses kill 16 people in 3 days in Ohio

According to state troopers, 65-year-old James Covrett, of Delaware, Ohio, was changing a tire on the disabled horse trailer he was hauling when a semitrailer truck went off the right side of the road, hitting Covrett and the horse trailer.

The Richland County Coroner pronounced Covrett dead at the scene. Another person who was with him, as well as three horses in the trailer, weren’t injured. The semitrailer driver also was uninjured in the crash.

The crash is under investigation. The incident report didn’t mention any charges at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
KDHL AM 920

UPDATE: Little Falls Man Killed in Semi Rollover

EDEN PRAIRIE -- A man died in a rollover crash in Eden Prairie on Saturday morning. The incident happened shortly after 7:00 a.m. on Interstate 494 at Valley View Road. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi hauling potatoes was going south on 494 when it drifted into the right shoulder and then into the ditch.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC San Diego

Man Killed When Boat Parked on Side of SR-905 Struck by Vehicle

A 78-year-old man was killed Saturday when the boat he was tending to on the side of westbound state Route 905 in Otay Mesa was hit by a vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened at about 6:45 a.m. Saturday on SR-905 westbound just east of Interstate 5....
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Delaware State
WANE-TV

Police seek info in death of Marion man hit by semi while riding bike on I-69

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A Marion man was killed early Friday after Indiana State Police said he was struck by a semi while riding a bicycle on Interstate 69. It was around 8 a.m. when police were called to the interstate near the 261 milemarker, a mile north of the Gas City interchange, on a report of a deceased man. Authorities arrived to find 20-year-old Michael Nash down in the median.
INDIANA STATE
CharlotteObserver.com

Man killed by vehicle while crossing street to break up road-rage fight, Texas cops say

A man was trying to stop a fight between two drivers at the scene of a crash when he was hit and killed by another motorist, police in Texas told news outlets. The man, who has not been named, witnessed two vehicles crash near a QuikTrip gas station on Potranco Road in San Antonio around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 6, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office told WOAI.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bring Me The News

Return of snow to Minnesota roads causes many crashes, including fatal pileup

The return of snow to Minnesota's roads is causing problems for drivers, and in one instance may have contributed to a fatal four-vehicle pileup on the Iron Range. The Minnesota State Patrol has said the fatal crash happened on Hwy. 135 in Gilbert just before 4 p.m. Thursday when a westbound Toyota Corolla driver lost control in snowy/icy conditions and crossed over the centerline, hitting an eastbound Toyota Yaris.
MINNESOTA STATE
WSPY NEWS

Yorkville Man Killed in Crash West of Minkler Road

Illinois State Police District 5 says a 37-year-old Yorkville man was killed in a one-vehicle crash just west of Minkler Road early Thursday morning. The man's name is being withheld pending notification of family. Police say the man was driving southwest on Route 71 when he drove off the road...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perry Township#Horse#Accident#Wjw#Interstate 71
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau man killed, woman injured in motorcycle, semi crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man died from injuries he sustained in a vehicle crash Wednesday. It happened around 11:30 a.m. Nov. 10 at the intersection of Independence and South Broadview. A motorcycle was traveling west on Independence and struck a semi truck with a trailer as...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
cbslocal.com

Man Killed After Being Pinned By Semi-Truck In South Deering

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 20-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning, when he was hit and pinned by a semi-truck in the South Deering neighborhood. Police said the man was helping the truck back up near a driveway in the 10300 block of South Commercial Avenue around 11:15 a.m., when the driver accidentally hit him and pinned him between the truck and another vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
news4sanantonio.com

Man struck by vehicle while walking on the side of a roadway

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle while walking along an access road, according to police. Around 4:00 a.m. on Oct. 31, a 47-year-old man was reportedly walking on the left side of the roadway on access road IH-10 W WB near Old Camp Bullis Road. According...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSAT 12

Man hit, killed by train on Northeast Side, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A man died after being hit by a train on the Northeast Side on Monday afternoon, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened around 3:19 p.m. near Miller Road and Gibb Sprawl Road. Deputies said a man was walking along the train tracks when...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
L.A. Weekly

Driver Killed in Semi Truck Collision on Myers Road [Yakima County, WA]

Vehicle and Semi Truck Collision Left One Fatality. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on October 23 at the intersection of Myers Road and State Highway 22. According to the WSP, the driver of a 2012 Hyundai Elantra heading southbound on Meyers failed to stop at a red light and collided with a semi hauling two freight trailers westbound on Highway 22.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Raleigh News & Observer

UNC student struck, killed while crossing road in Greenville, police say

A UNC-Chapel Hill student died after being hit by a car in Greenville on Friday, according to the local police department. In a news release, Greenville police said Katherine Nell Acierno, 21, was fatally struck on Northeast Greenville Boulevard, near a service road to The Horizon Apartments. Acierno was crossing...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNCT

WNCT

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
644K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy