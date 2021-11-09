CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

One congressional committee is rejecting partisanship to protect state votes

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04nvJ5_0crEgGC600
© Getty Images

Jan. 6, 2021, was a very bad day for our nation. A mob gathered on Capitol Hill. Some of them erected gallows. Others smashed onlooking journalists’ cameras and equipment. Still, others flew Confederate battle flags, the banner of mid-19th century southern insurrectionists. Then the crowd assaulted police officers and broke through the doors and windows of the Capitol.

It was an ugly episode and a shocking one that drew gasps from around the globe. The world’s longest-standing democratic republic had experienced a disruption in the peaceful transition of power.

Beyond the bloodshed, trauma to legislators and staff and damage to the ornate complex, the riot of Jan. 6 violated a constitutional and democratic norm. Our Constitution and governing traditions demand that Congress respect the states’ determination of who won their elections. This norm is central to our federal system, wherein we elect our chief executive and legislators through state-run elections.

Fortunately, that day the norm of respecting states’ election results was held. We all saw Vice President Mike Pence , who presided over the joint session, resist the calls to refuse to count some of the slates that went for Biden. Enough legislators refused to back Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and myriad GOP legislators in their mephistophelian machinations.

Less noticed is that Congress shored up the democratic norm of deference to states’ election determinations a few months later. When asked to overturn a disputed election in Iowa, the House Committee on Administration refused to do so.

In Iowa’s 2nd congressional district, Democrat Rita Hart lost to Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks. The initial vote tabulation showed Miller-Meeks had defeated Hart by 282 votes out of nearly 400,000 cast on November 3, 2020. After the outstanding mail-in ballots were counted, the lead shrank to 47. A subsequent recount found Miller-Meeks had won by a mere 6 votes, and Hart alleged that 22 voters — most of whom who supported her — had their ballots thrown out.

In December 2020, Hart announced she would appeal her defeat to the committee under the Federal Contested Elections Act, and filed her complaint with the Committee on House Administration (CHA).

With Democrats holding a thin majority (222 to 213) in the chamber, and six of nine seats on the CHA, one might have expected quick party-line votes that handed the seat to Hart. These fears were not baseless. In 1985, the Democratic majority refused to seat a Republican who was the certified victor in Indiana’s eighth district and ultimately awarded the seat to the Democrat.

Happily, history did not repeat itself. The committee did not vote to overturn the election, nor did it even report the matter to the House as a whole for consideration. It respected Iowa’s determination. Why it did so is not difficult to discern.

Very quickly, Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), CHA’s ranking member, saw that Hart’s case was weak and loudly and publicly made that point. Iowa has rigorous election procedures and a bipartisan election board certified Miller-Meeks as the winner. Hart could have taken her case to the state’s nonpartisan court, but instead asked congressional Democrats to step in.

For Chair Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) and House Democrats as a whole, the political optics of interceding in Hart’s case were awful. Since Jan. 6, Democrats had been hammering the GOP for its support of the efforts to throw out the presidential electoral slates of Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Moreover, the House has a long tradition of respecting states’ election determinations. Only three times in more than 100 filed complaints, including Indiana’s aforementioned bloody eighth, had the chamber seated the loser. Booting the seated Miller-Meeks also would have enraged Iowa voters — which was the last thing that Rep. Cindy Axne (D) needed after her slim November 2020 victory. Democrats in swing districts wanted no part of any of this and publicly voiced their apprehensions in March.

Hart withdrew her complaint on March 31 in recognition the CHA would not indulge her request.

For good measure, two months later CHA dismissed a complaint from a Republican candidate who had lost an Illinois election. As in Iowa, the election had been state-certified, and Congress had no business interceding.

Jan. 6 stress-tested our constitutional order: The Committee on House Administration has helped repair some of the damage. Here is to hoping they and other legislators take additional steps to ensure we never again see rioters and rogue politicians trying to throw out states’ election results.

Kevin R. Kosar (@kevinrkosar) is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. He is the coeditor of "Congress Overwhelmed: Congressional Capacity and Prospects for Reform" (University of Chicago Press, 2020).

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Item

State Rep.: Congressional redistricting deadlines will be met

HUMMELS WHARF — The chair of the House State Government Committee said he is confident the deadlines will be met next year for congressional redistricting in Pennsylvania. State Rep. Seth Grove, R-196, was the keynote speaker on Friday at the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Governmental Affairs Rise and Shine Legislative Breakfast at Susquehanna Valley Country Club. The legislator from York County discussed the committee’s role and the process for redrawing district maps.
HUMMELS WHARF, PA
kslnewsradio.com

Utah Senate passes vote on congressional map

SALT LAKE CITY — The controversial congressional redistricting map gets final approval from lawmakers despite heavy opposition from Senate Democrats. Critics of the new map say it unfairly splits Salt Lake County, diluting their votes. The map being discussed was passed by the House Tuesday night, and opponents say it...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
Albany Herald

Senate Republicans again reject voting rights bill

WASHINGTON — Republicans in the U.S. Senate have blocked another voting rights bill, this one named for the late Georgia civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis. On a 50-49 vote, the Senate declined to proceed to debate on the latest Democratic effort at a nationwide voting rights overhaul meant to stymie Republican-led state laws restricting voting access.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Tuscaloosa News

Redistricting: New Alabama legislative, congressional maps get committee approvals

There will be broad, statewide battles over redistricting in Alabama. There will also be sharp skirmishes in the River Region. The Alabama House's State Government committee Friday approved new congressional and state House plans on 8 to 4 and 6 to 4 votes respectively. All the yes votes came from committee Republicans; all the no votes came from committee Democrats.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Zoe Lofgren
Ottumwa Courier

This week's congressional votes

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week. The Senate was in recess this week. The House and Senate are scheduled to come back to session next week. HOUSE VOTES:. House Vote 1:. SURFACE TRANSPORT SPENDING: The House has agreed to the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The top 10 GOP presidential candidates for 2024, ranked

The 2021 election is over, which means it’s time to talk about 2024. Okay, well, at least a little bit. The 2021 election reinforced the difficult path that lies ahead for Democrats in their efforts to keep unified control of Washington, particularly with President Biden’s numbers having declined. And the jockeying for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination began long ago.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
madison

Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week. CATAWBA INDIAN NATIONS LAND ACT: Voting 361 for and 55 against, the House on Monday confirmed (HR 1619) that the Department of the Interior can take into trust approximately 17 acres of land in North Carolina to become part of the Catawba Reservation in Cleveland County.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election#Confederate#Gop#Mephistophelian#Republican
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House Democrats to introduce censure of Gosar over violent video

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Nearly 30 Democratic U.S. House members plan to introduce a resolution censuring their Arizona Republican colleague Rep. Paul Gosar for social media posts that depicted him killing New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. On Sunday, Gosar tweeted from both his official and personal accounts and posted on Instagram a video showing an anime sequence with the faces […] The post U.S. House Democrats to introduce censure of Gosar over violent video appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Montana Standard

Commission settles on Montana Congressional district map on 3-2 vote

Montana’s new congressional districts were finalized Tuesday with a subtle change and a continuing debate, paving the way for two distinct U.S. House races for the first time in 32 years. The decision, approved on a final 3-2 vote, means that the 12 candidates already campaigning for House seats now...
U.S. POLITICS
The Tribune-Democrat

Eye on the Capitol: Congressional votes for Oct. 29-Nov. 4

Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week. The House has passed the Lumbee Recognition Act (H.R. 2758), sponsored by Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C., to federally recognize the Lumbee Indian tribe in North Carolina, with associated member eligibility for benefits and the potential formation of a tribal reservation. Butterfield said the Lumbee’s case for recognition was not in dispute, so “it is long past time for Congress to give the Lumbee the respect they deserve and to treat them with the fundamental fairness that has been withheld for so many years.” The vote, on Nov. 1, was 357 yeas to 59 nays.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

Republicans reject voting rights protections, despite earlier support

In the not-too-distant past, the Voting Rights Act was one of the few important issues on which Democrats and Republicans could agree. As we've discussed, as recently as 2006, when Congress reauthorized the landmark law, the vote in the House was 390 to 33, with nearly 200 votes from GOP lawmakers. In the Senate, the reauthorization passed 98 to 0.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ucsusa.org

The Clock is Running Out to Protect Voting Rights

President Biden and the Democratic leadership have spent months focusing their energy on getting infrastructure legislation passed. The time has come to pivot to focus the nation’s attention on our constitutional infrastructure and protecting our right to vote. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is currently setting the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act for a floor vote, in a final attempt to garner bipartisan support for a suite of voting rights infrastructure bills that have included the For the People Act and most recently, the Freedom to Vote Act.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

385K+
Followers
45K+
Post
280M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy