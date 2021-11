Alabama basketball forward Alex Tchikou will be suspended for the first two games of the season, Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said Monday. "Alex Tchikou, health-wise, is coming along," Oats said. "He's actually not going to be able to play in the first two games. He had a suspension he'll serve in the first two games. That's all I'm going to say about it. He'll be coming off that in game 3. Still working to get himself back in shape. We'll see where he's at come game 3."

ALABAMA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO