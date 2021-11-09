CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Withings reveals new hybrid ScanWatch with medical tracking, 30-day battery

By Stephen Warwick
imore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithings has released a new smartwatch. The ScanWatch is an FDA-approved smartwatch with lots of medical features. It also has 30-days of battery life. Withings has today released its new ScanWatch, featuring FDA-approved health monitoring and 30-day battery life. The...

