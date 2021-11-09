CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Challenge's Chris 'CT' Tamburello to Star in Most Dangerous Game Remake

Chris "CT" Tamburello's next big challenge involves navigating a major acting role. The Challenge star, 41, is set to star in a remake of the 1932 film The Most Dangerous Game, Deadline reported Monday. He will appear opposite Oscar nominee Tom Berenger. According to the news outlet, the upcoming film...
MOVIES
Distractify

Here’s Why You Won’t See Cory Wharton Compete on 'The Challenge: All Stars' Anytime Soon

MTV fans were first introduced to Cory Wharton as an original roommate on Real World: Ex-Plosion. In 2016, Cory made his debut on The Challenge: Battle of the Bloodlines, where he ended up making it to the finals as a rookie. Despite being seen as a strong competitor and making it to four finals, the veteran has yet to secure a win after competing on The Challenge in nine seasons.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount
TVLine

The Challenge: All Stars' Katie Cooley Details Way 'More Cutthroat' Season 2: 'People Will Be Very Surprised'

Former Challenge champ Katie Cooley may not have walked away victorious last season, but that’s not stopping her from taking another stab at securing the bag. In Season 2 of The Challenge: All Stars (premiering Thursday, Nov. 11, on Paramount+), Cooley returns alongside 23 other Real World and Road Rules veterans, all of whom vie to prove they’ve still got what it takes. Once again hosted by franchise staple TJ Lavin, the 10-episode competition series filmed in Cancún, Mexico throughout August. And while Season 1 victor Yes Duffy sits this one out, this second round reunites Challenge legends like Derrick Kosinski,...
TV SERIES
deltanews.tv

B.B. King All-Stars Performance

Young stars from the delta are making a debut performance. The B.B. King All-Stars is an ensemble of 6th through 12th graders who display exceptional musical abilities. Students have been training the entire school term for a performance that will take place in Indianola. They'll sing classics like "Let The...
MUSIC
Popculture

Chris Daughtry's Daughter Hannah Dies Suddenly at 25, Singer Postpones Tour

Chris Daughtry postponed his upcoming tour after the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah. The 25-year-old was found dead in her Nashville home Friday, police told PEOPLE. The former American Idol contestant, 41, was scheduled to perform in Atlantic City, New Jersey Friday night and in Silver Spring, Maryland on Saturday, according to his website.
CELEBRITIES
soapsindepth.com

Roxanne Hart Joins the Cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS

A familiar face is coming to Genoa City when actress Roxanne Hart joins the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in the recurring role of Kim Dunaway. First reported by Soap Opera Digest, she is scheduled to make her first appearance in the episode airing on Thursday, Nov. 18, and is said to hold the key to a mystery that unfolds in Genoa City.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES

