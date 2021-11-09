Former Challenge champ Katie Cooley may not have walked away victorious last season, but that’s not stopping her from taking another stab at securing the bag. In Season 2 of The Challenge: All Stars (premiering Thursday, Nov. 11, on Paramount+), Cooley returns alongside 23 other Real World and Road Rules veterans, all of whom vie to prove they’ve still got what it takes. Once again hosted by franchise staple TJ Lavin, the 10-episode competition series filmed in Cancún, Mexico throughout August. And while Season 1 victor Yes Duffy sits this one out, this second round reunites Challenge legends like Derrick Kosinski,...

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO