Policy, politics and progressive commentary Michael Chase works two jobs in southeast Ohio: one as a hotel night clerk and one as retail support – sorting through donations, setting new merchandise out, cleaning – at a nonprofit. His schedule is not fixed in either job, and his hours are not guaranteed. Some weeks he works back-to-back eight-hour shifts. Some weeks […] The post The federal poverty line struggles to capture the economic hardship that half of Americans face appeared first on Nevada Current.

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO