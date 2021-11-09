Peloton is making a $495 smart camera for strength training

Since the 1970s, the story of the television is one of conquest as it swallowed more and more space in our living rooms. Owning a set wasn’t good enough, we needed a VCR, BetaMax or LaserDisc player to lurk on a nearby shelf. A decade later, a console or home computer would take its place in the orbit of the TV, followed not long after by the cable box. And, in the DVD age, people would take advantage of the affordability of rudimentary 5.1 surround sound to add in an AV Receiver, or Amp, to that ever-growing TV cabinet. And, as TVs got flatter and wider, their integral speakers stopped being up to the job so much that a dedicated sound bar was essential. Throw in a streaming stick or puck, and our TVs have become ecosystems of their own, no longer lurking but dominating our living rooms.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO