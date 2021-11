If you had your pennies set aside for a brand new vinyl copy of your album of the year this year, we're sorry to announce that you might have to prepare to be disappointed. According to Variety, an order of 500,000 copies of Adele's upcoming new album 30 has caused major delays in vinyl pressing plants across the industry. So, if it's not breakup ballads by the UK's favourite potty-mouthed hit-maker you're after, you might be in for quite the wait.

