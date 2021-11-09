CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China's business crackdown isn't scaring away big investors

By Dan Primack
Axios
Axios
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"I can't and won't quit China." That was a prominent U.S. growth equity investor, when I asked if Beijing's business crackdown was causing him to reconsider his firm's China strategy. Driving the news: It's the same message I've heard repeatedly over the past 24 hours, albeit not usually so...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
morningbrew.com

11.11 by the numbers: Alibaba rakes in record $84.54 billion haul

They don’t call it a shopping bonanza for nothing. Alibaba’s 11.11 shopping festival raked in a record 540.3 billion yuan ($84.54 billion) in gross merchandise volume (GMV) this year, up from last year’s haul of 498.2 billion yuan. By the numbers: 290,000 brands joined the 11-day sales event this year,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softbank#Big Tech#Ipo#Crackdown#Chinese#Ant Group
Channel 3000

Singles Day stock tip: Forget Alibaba and look at JD

Chinese consumers were hunting for bargains on Singles Day, the online shopping extravaganza that takes place every November 11 which was originally launched by e-commerce giant Alibaba. But investors have been betting that Alibaba’s top rival JD.com might be an even bigger Singles Day winner. Shares of JD.com are up...
ECONOMY
Axios

For investors, Rivian isn't the next Tesla

Electric vehicle maker Rivian closed trading Thursday valued at nearly $105 billion, two days after completing the largest U.S. IPO since Alibaba in 2014. In short, investors are betting that Rivian can become the next Tesla, whose own market cap stands above $1 trillion. It's a bad bet. Our thought...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
AFP

Alibaba, JD enjoy record Singles Day despite tech crackdown

Chinese ecommerce titan Alibaba enjoyed record sales during its Singles Day shopping extravaganza, giving a much-needed boost to the firm after a torrid year in which it became the symbol of a government crackdown that hammered the country's tech sector. Concerned that Big Tech was becoming too powerful and abusing its market dominance, the government has this year dramatically tightened regulation.
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Alibaba's Singles Day sales grow just 8.5%, slowest pace ever

BEIJING, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) said on Friday that sales during its annual Singles' Day shopping frenzy grew 8.5%, the slowest rate ever, underscoring strong regulatory and supply chain headwinds for China's tech firms. The Chinese e-commerce juggernaut said sales, or "gross merchandise value" (GMV),...
RETAIL
Axios

China’s Glasgow gambit

GLASGOW, Scotland — China used backroom negotiating to make itself a player, though far from a leader, at the global COP26 climate summit. Why it matters: It's in the world's best interest for the U.S. and China to manage tensions and cooperate in the future, since the two together account for 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions.
CHINA
Coinspeaker

Binance Is Potentially Worth $300B, Former Company Executives Says

Binance has a staggering public potential worth of $300B due to its trading volume and transaction fees, which are larger than of its four biggest competitors. According to former Binance executives, the crypto exchange could be worth $300 billion if it decides to go public. The unofficial mouth-watering valuation implies that the company is more than three times the value of the American crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) before its IPO. In addition, at $300 billion, Binance surpasses other notable unicorn companies. They include media powerhouse Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), oil and gas mainstay Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM), and sports apparel giant Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE).
STOCKS
AFP

Ahead of China talks, US says goal to prevent Taiwan invasion

The United States vowed Wednesday to support Taiwan in hopes of preventing a Chinese invasion, standing firm ahead of long-awaited talks between leaders Joe Biden and Xi Jinping even as the powers reached a surprise agreement on climate. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the two presidents, who have not met in person since Biden's election, will hold virtual talks "soon" amid reports the planned meeting will take place as soon as next week. Tensions have soared between the world's two largest economies, in particular over Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy claimed by China which last month made a record number of air incursions near the island. "We will make sure that Taiwan has the means to defend itself because the purpose here is never to get to that point where anyone is actually trying to disrupt the status quo by force," Blinken told an event hosted by The New York Times.
FOREIGN POLICY
bostonnews.net

China's 'Single's Day' Shopping Fest Subdued by Tech Crackdown

SHANGHAI, CHINA - China on Thursday held a subdued version of its annual 'Single's Day' shopping spree, shorn of the usual boasting on sales volume as the country's chastened e-commerce sector reels under a government crackdown on platforms like Alibaba. The world's biggest shopping festival has for years been accompanied...
CHINA
industryglobalnews24.com

Tencent is affected by China’s Gaming Crackdown, witness slow profit growth

Tencent Chinese gaming and social media giant has posted its quarterly profit growth. This is the company’s slowest quarterly profit growth in two years. China's largest company was hit by the new rules by the Chinese regulators, regarding the amount of time minors spend on gaming. Highlights. • Tencent experiences...
TECHNOLOGY
SmartAsset

How to Invest in Japan

The Japanese economy is the third-largest in the world, trailing only the United States and China. A market that size is one that many investors, understandably, don’t want to ignore. Here’s an overview of the Japanese stock market, as well … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in Japan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Alibaba, JD And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Lead Hang Seng Lower As Optimism Surrounding Singles' Day, Evergrande Averting Default Proves Insufficient

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) and Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) are all trading lower in Hong Kong on Thursday. What’s Moving: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares traded 1.6% lower...
ECONOMY
AFP

China's Xi warns of 'Cold War-era' tensions in Asia-Pacific

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned on Thursday against a return to Cold War-era tensions in the Asia-Pacific, urging greater cooperation on pandemic recovery and climate change. "The Asia-Pacific region cannot and should not relapse into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era."
POLITICS
CNN

Alibaba posts record sales for Singles Day, but growth is slowing

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Alibaba reported another year of record sales figures for Singles Day, the world's largest annual shopping event. But its momentum is seriously slowing down as China's economy weakens and as Beijing has tightened its grip on the tech industry. Alibaba said that total gross merchandise...
RETAIL
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
65K+
Followers
29K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy