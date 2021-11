New hires bring extensive experience in augmented reality and digital marketing to support the company’s rapid growth. Camera IQ, the no-code design platform for AR, announced today that AC Mahendran has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer and David A. Stewart has come on board as Vice President of Sales. The two executives bring a wealth of experience in augmented reality, Mobile, AI/ML, and digital marketing that will be invaluable for the company’s next stage of growth as it continues to lead the AR marketing movement.

