Catie’s Closet offers free clothing to students in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students in need have access to free clothing and basic necessities through Catie’s Closet, a non-profit organization that opened their 100th closet.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Amanda Harvey at Catie’s Closet , 3,000 students in Springfield and Holyoke will be able to take advantage of basic necessities they may lack, such as clothing, jackets, socks, undergarments, hygiene items, school supplies, hats, gloves, and more.

During school hours, students accompanied with a faculty member can visit Catie’s Closet at the following schools in Springfield and Holyoke:

Lincoln Elementary School Milton Bradley Elementary School Rebecca M. Johnson Elementary School Springfield Middle School H.B. Lawrence Elementary School Veritas Prep William R. Peck Middle School

“The opening of our 100th closet is such a momentous occasion for Catie’s Closet, and we are so thrilled to celebrate this milestone in the Springfield community,” said Mickey Cockrell, CEO and Co-Founder of Catie’s Closet. “Across Western Massachusetts, we have seen substantial growth in the needs of local students. The closet in Springfield Middle School is an important step in our expansion to continue meeting the critical needs of children across Massachusetts.”

Anyone interested in donating new or gently used clothing or new, full-sized, toiletries should contact Dan Bisson at dan@catiescloset.org or view the Amazon wish list for Springfield area schools.

“Catie’s Closet has been a very valuable resource we have been providing for families for many years now, and we hope to keep increasing their presence in schools throughout the District,” said Springfield Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Lydia Martinez. “The closets are welcoming and affirming places for our families to ‘shop’ for what they need and feel good about the experience. As much as we appreciate the tangible resources Catie’s Closet provides, I am extremely grateful for the cooperative, kind and generous manner in which they work with our schools and families. The entire staff embodies the mission of Catie’s Closet and we consider them a part of the Springfield Public Schools community.”

Catie’s Closet was established in 2010 to provide students living in poverty in-school closets filled with free clothing, toiletries and other necessities. The organization is currently active in 100 schools across ten school districts in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

