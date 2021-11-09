Wisconsin Basketball: Preview and prediction for St. Francis game

The Milwaukee Bucks entered Friday night’s contest versus the Boston Celtics more shorthanded than usual. In addition to Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and Donte DiVincenzo still being sidelined, the Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who suffered an ankle sprain in the previous game. Clearly, they would have a tough time replicating the two-time MVP’s typical production. Yet, even without him and the others, the Bucks managed to make this game interesting, having a four-point lead at the half. However, Milwaukee is a team that is known for their poor third quarters this season, a trend that unfortunately continued last night. They nearly completed an epic comeback but fell to the Celtics 122-113 in overtime. Despite the shortage of bodies, this loss still stings as it feels as if it were right there for the taking. With that said, here are three takeaways from the contest.

