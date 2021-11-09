CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Sponsors of SC bill on Vaccination Rights Act to speak in Greenville

By Emily Smith
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aLLWp_0crEaBi300

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Sponsors of a new vaccination bill will speak in Greenville on Tuesday.

A press conference will be held at 10 a.m. at the Greenville County Square to announce the intention of South Carolina legislators to pre-file a bill, the Vaccination Rights Act.

The intention of the Vaccination Rights Act is to protect South Carolinians regarding the privacy of medical records and discrimination by vaccination status. Further information will be announced on Tuesday.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dw17w_0crEaBi300
    Speakers met in Greenville Tuesday to discuss the pre-filing of the Vaccination Rights Act in SC. (WSPA)
  • Speakers met in Greenville Tuesday to discuss the pre-filing of the Vaccination Rights Act in SC. (WSPA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3koeGd_0crEaBi300
    Speakers met in Greenville Tuesday to discuss the pre-filing of the Vaccination Rights Act in SC. (WSPA)

Present will be sponsors of the bill, in addition to other speakers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Remembering the life and legacy of State Senator Hugh Leatherman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- State Senator, who was a powerful figure in South Carolina lawmaking, died Friday in his home in Florence, S.C. He was 90. A state senator for 41 years, Leatherman was currently serving his 11th term in the South Carolina legislature. He represented District 31 in Florence and Darlington Counties and he controlled […]
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Health
Greenville, SC
Health
Greenville, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Sports
Greenville County, SC
Government
County
Greenville County, SC
WCBD Count on 2

My Sister’s House celebrates 40 years in the Lowcountry, addresses domestic violence amid pandemic

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It has been 40 years since My Sister’s House, a domestic violence organization and emergency shelter, opened in the Lowcountry. Since the founding group of women identified the need for domestic violence victims in the area, My Sister’s House said they have evolved to be more than a shelter.  The CEO, […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Best high schools in South Carolina

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all. It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sc#South Carolinians#Wspa#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

State representative files bill to keep military equipment out of the hands of law enforcement agencies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative JA Moore has filed a bill that would stop the military from being able to sell aircraft, explosives and certain firearms to local law enforcement. He says the reason he is drafting and sponsoring this legislation, is to make sure there’s enough money to recruit high quality South Carolinians […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Proposed maps have incumbent lawmakers paired in 6 districts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s rapidly growing coastal and suburban population means there could be five House districts and one Senate district in the 2022 election where lawmakers are placing two incumbents. The maps released by each chamber show three of those House races involve Democrats and two involve Republicans. One of those House […]
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

Way Back Wednesday: Pitt Street Bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Tucked away on the waterfront of Mount Pleasant is Pitt Street Bridge, a spot with beautiful views of Charleston harbor and a rich history that spans centuries. The first bridge at this spot connected the mainland to Sullivan’s Island was constructed in 1778 at the height of the American Revolution. This […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston economist says workforce shortage could linger

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As America works to recover from the widespread toll the pandemic has been taking, the job market remains rocky. Millions of Americans are reportedly quitting their jobs for better opportunities. The hospitality industry has taken the biggest hit with nearly 900,000 workers quitting their jobs in August alone. Economists are calling […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Judge denies bond for Alex Murdaugh following a psychiatric evaluation

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Judge Clifton Newman again denied bond for Alex Murdaugh on Monday. The decision comes following a psychiatric evaluation provided by Murdaugh’s attorneys, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin. The evaluation was ordered during Murdaugh’s October 19th appearance in a Richland County courtroom on charges of obtaining property by false pretenses, stemming […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Elbit Systems of America to establish new facility in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Elbit Systems of America will hire about 300 workers when it establishes operations for its Ground Combat Vehicle Assembly and Integration Center in Charleston County. Elbit Systems of America, LLC is a leading provider of high-performance products and system solutions that are focused on the defense, homeland security, commercial aviation, […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

3K+
Followers
960
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy