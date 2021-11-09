CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vector: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) on Monday reported net income of $48.9...

Cheddar News

Wheels Up CEO on Q3 Earnings, Rise in Membership Despite Aviation Headwinds

Wheels Up CEO Kenny Dichter talked to Cheddar about the aviation company's Q3 earnings report, the increase in memberships, and rising fuel costs. He attributed some of the increase in the number of members and rising revenue to lingering concerns about commercial flying amid the pandemic and noted that legacy members have used the service more frequently than in previous years. Dichter also explained that a rise in pricing is planned for December.
MarketWatch

Green Thumb Industries' net income doubles

Green Thumb Industries delivered mixed third-quarter results by matching revenue estimates but falling short on adjusted Ebitda, Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey said in a research note on Thursday. The Chicago and Vancouver-based cannabis company said it earned $20.2 million, or 8 cents a share, up from net income of $9.64 million, or 4 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue increased by 49% to $234 million. Adjusted Ebitda jumped 52.6% year-over-year to $81 million, short of the consensus target of $83 million. "We anticipate strong financial momentum and increased institutional ownership in both GTBIF and their domestic MSO cannabis peers," Hickey said. "We think the U.S. cannabis regulatory framework will become more favorable in short time for domestic MSOs and allow uplifting to senior exchanges and accelerate cannabis market growth. We believe the U.S. cannabis market offers an unparalleled return opportunity and that GTI is a market share leader." Shares of Green Thumb Industries are down 11% so far this year, compared to a 3.3% dip by the Cannabis ETF .
MarketWatch

Yeti shares up premarket after earnings beat and raised guidance

Yeti Holdings Inc. shares jumped 1.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the maker of cups and coolers for outdoor activities beat estimates for the third quarter and raised its guidance. The company posted net income of $52.9 million, or 60 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $51.4 million, or 58 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 64 cents, ahead of the 60 cent FactSet consensus. Sales rose to $362.6 million from $294.6 million a year ago, also ahead of the $358 million FactSet consensus. "While we are not immune to the confluence of supply chain disruptions and cost pressures that are pervasive in the market, our team's ongoing execution has supported our ability to once again raise both our top and bottom line outlooks for the year," said CEO Matt Reintjes in a statement. The company is now expecting full-year sales to grow 28% to 29%, compared with prior guidance of up 26% to 28%. It expects full-year adjusted EPS of $2.51 to $2.53, compared with prior guidance of $2.42 to $2.46. Shares have gained 51% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 23.7%.
MarketWatch

Blink Charging stock soars 10% after jump in quarterly sales

Shares of Blink Charging Co. jumped nearly 10% in the extended session Thursday after the EV-charging company reported third-quarter sales well above Wall Street expectations. Blink said it lost $15.3 million, or 36 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $3.9 million, or 12 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Revenue rose more than 600% to $6.4 million, from $906,000 a year ago. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 28 cents a share on sales of $4.7 million. "We are focused on continuing to grow our owner-operator business model, which differentiates us in the industry, because we not only install and maintain the charging equipment, but we also benefit from its ongoing utilization," Chief Executive Michael D. Farkas said in a statement. "This is an exciting time for Blink as the transition to EV use gains traction, driven by environmental concerns and legislative directives." Blink and other EV-charging companies soared this week on the heels of the passing of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that sets aside some $7.5 billion for EV charging and related. Blink stock had ended the regular trading day up 8%.
MarketWatch

Cresco Labs swings to a loss on $261 million non-cash charge

Cresco Labs Inc. said Thursday it lost $263.45 million in the third quarter after reporting net income of $25.58 million in the year-ago quarter. The cannabis company did not provide results on a per share basis. The quarter included a non-cash impairment charge of $291 million related to a strategic shift in its California operations. Revenue rose to $215.5 million from $153.3 million in the year-ago quarter, and ahead of the $210 million revenue figure in the second quarter. Cresco Labs reiterated its revenue target of $235 million to $245 million for the fourth quarter. Shares of Cresco Labs are down 12.8% so far this year, while the Cannabis ETF is off by 3.3%.
MarketWatch

Kelly Services stock tumbles as profit and revenue miss mark amid 'tight' labor conditions

Shares of Kelly Services Inc. tumbled 9.5% in afternoon trading Wednesday, after the staffing services company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose less than forecast, and lowered its full-year outlook, amid a historically tight labor market. Net income more than doubled to $34.8 million, or 87 cents a share, from $16.7 million, or 42 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as gain from an investment in Persol Holdings, adjusted earnings per share fell to 25 cents from 29 cents, to miss the FactSet consensus of 26 cents. Revenue rose 15.1% to $1.195 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $1.245 billion. The company cut its 2021 revenue growth guidance range to 9.5% to 10.5% from 11% to 12%. The company had similar issues in the third quarter of pre-pandemic 2019, as earnings missed expectations as "record low" unemployment hindered results. The stock has plunged 20.6% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
