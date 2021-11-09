Pelicans' Josh Hart: Big night in loss

Jones finished Saturday's loss to the Knicks with 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds and three steals. The 2021 second-round pick continues to be a favorite of new head coach Willie Green, and he's now started six straight games after coming off the bench and seeing just three minutes on Opening Night. Prior to Saturday, Jones hadn't provided much fantasy value, but if he can continue to add defensive production, in particular, he may be worth monitoring in deeper leagues. The Pelicans were without Brandon Ingram (hip), so that helped Jones' case, but he's clearly earned the trust of the Pelicans' coaching staff.
