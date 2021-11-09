Pelicans' Josh Hart: Big night in loss

Valanciunas posted 24 points (10-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist across 32 minutes in Friday's loss to the Kings. Valanciunas endured a slow start to the campaign but turned things around quickly, and he has extended his streak of double-doubles to four games. The veteran big man has scored at least 20 points in three of his last four contests while grabbing at least 12 boards in all but one of his appearances, showing the ability to get the job done on both ends of the court while being a highly effective fantasy asset across all formats.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO