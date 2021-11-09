Heat's Kyle Lowry: Puts up goose-egg in loss

The Miami Heat came into Tuesday night’s game in Dallas knowing that they would be in for a tough task. They were to be without one of their core reserve guys in Max Strus, on their league-leading reserve unit that is, while they would also be facing off against one of the most devastating one-man forces that the league has to offer right now, Luka Doncic.
The Miami Heat are one of the best teams in the NBA in the first few weeks of the 2021-22 season. They are tied atop the Eastern Conference with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards with a record of 7-3. Pat Riley was determined to get this team back into...
If Miami Heat fans have one critique over their team’s start to the season, it’s that Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry haven't shot 3-pointers well. Robinson, who now is getting paid like one of the top shooters in the NBA, went just 2-for-11 from 3 in last night’s win over the Charlotte Hornets. Erik Spoelstra played Max Strus over Robinson in the fourth quarter of that game.
Lowry finished Friday's win over Charlotte with four points (2-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. Playing through a minor elbow issue, Lowry wasn't able to get much going on the offensive end. While the lack of scoring is a disappointment, Lowry did contribute in other categories, notching a block and a steal in the same game for the first time in a Heat uniform.
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's matchup against the Boston Celtics after suffering a sprained ankle, the team announced. Lowry rolled his ankle in a collision with teammate Duncan Robinson in the second half and fell to the court before limping to the bench.
Since Kyle Lowry joined the Miami Heat in the offseason, Fred VanVleet has truly become the main guy for the Toronto Raptors. Despite an unheralded lineup and playing without injured All-Star forward Pascal Siakam, VanVleet has led the Raptors to a 6-3 record, their latest victory notched on Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards. FVV finished with 33 points on 13-of-22 shooting, three rebounds, and six assists.
Lowry (ankle) will not return to Thursday's game against the Celtics due to a sprained left ankle, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports. Lowry went to the locker room after his teammate, Duncan Robinson, slid into his ankle while falling to the floor. Lowry was ruled out for the game shortly afterward, and his status for Saturday's contest is in question.
MIAMI — The Miami Heat clearly appreciated the gravity of the moment, coming off a lopsided loss to the Boston Celtics and facing a team tied for the NBA’s best record. So Kyle Lowry wasn’t about to allow something as mundane as an ankle sprain hold him back, Bam Adebayo wasn’t going to capitulate to the Utah Jazz’s interior size, Jimmy Butler wasn’t going to allow anyone to get between himself and the rim, and Tyler Herro was back to Boy Wonder-ing.
Tyler Herro scored 29 points, Kyle Lowry had his 19th triple-double and the Miami Heat held off the Utah Jazz 118-115 on Saturday night. Miami led by 19 points with 5 minutes remaining but the victory wasn't assured until Donovan Mitchell missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds. Lowry finished...
The Miami Heat’s 95-78 loss to the Boston Celtics might have included the Heat losing one of their key players for some time. After Duncan Robinson inadvertently fell on Kyle Lowry’s ankle in the third quarter, Lowry left the game in visible pain, hopping on one foot to the sidelines, and did not return. The team announced that he had suffered a sprained left ankle.
Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson have been two players who seem to have found the rhythm for Miami Heat in the NBA 2021-22 Season. However, during the Celtics vs Heat showdown, it was the former team who came out victorious in a relatively off-night for the Heat. However, the biggest concern for Erik Spoelstra’s team was the collision between teammates Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson.
The Miami Heat gave a positive injury update on guard Kyle Lowry ahead of Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz. Lowry, who suffered an ankle injury in the team’s loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, reportedly is questionable for Friday’s contest. This is great news for Miami, as...
The NBA's probe into possible pre-free-agency tampering centered on the sign-and-trade acquisitions of Chicago's Lonzo Ball and Miami's Kyle Lowry appears to have reached the advanced stages, sources told ESPN on Friday. The NBA has conducted numerous interviews with team executives and player agents and has gathered electronic messaging of...
While everyone has raved about the play of Tyler Herro off the bench, Jimmy Butler's leadership and Bam Adebayo's improvement, the most important key in the Miami Heat's early-season success just may be the acquisition of guard Kyle Lowry. What Lowry has brought to the team can't be overlooked. He...
It hasn't taken long for Kyle Lowry to transform the Heat. There was one particular play in Miami's win over Dallas that showed how the six-time All-Star adds a game-changing dimension to their offence. Welcome to "One Play!" Throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, our NBA.com Staff will break down certain...
After 9 productive years with the Toronto Raptors, Kyle Lowry elected to join the Miami Heat in free agency. Lowry got multiple All-Star selections with the Raptors, as well as winning the 2019 NBA championship. One of the biggest things that influenced Kyle Lowry's decision to join the Miami Heat...
Kyle Lowry‘s participation in Saturday night’s contest was in question throughout the day; however, it is confirmed that the six-time All-Star will be available against the Utah Jazz. https://twitter.com/Anthony_Chiang/status/1457114084713893892. Lowry has started seven of the Miami Heat’s eight games this season and is averaging 10.0, 4.6 rebounds, and 7.1 assists...
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry speaks to the media about the win over Utah Jazz and the connection the team is building, after an NBA game at FTX Arena in Downtown Miami, Florida, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Heat beat the Jazz 118-115.
