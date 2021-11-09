CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens' Tyus Bowser: Makes key plays in overtime win

Bowser had five tackles (three solo) and one pass breakup during Sunday's 17-9 overtime win against the Vikings....

Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson sends hilarious tweet about Odell Beckham-Ravens rumors

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr. Naturally, that sent fans into a frenzy wondering where the former Pro Bowler might end up. A lot of people think the Baltimore Ravens would be a good fit, and Lamar Jackson had a funny way of reminding everyone that he doesn’t make those decisions.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tua Tagovailoa enters in second half, and Dolphins upset Ravens behind stout defense

It wasn’t Tua’s game. Until it was. Then, a Miami Dolphins defense that had been shutting down arguably the NFL’s most electric playmaker provided points. And, somewhere along the way, an offensive lineman scored a highlight-reel touchdown that didn’t count. It all culminated in the Dolphins’ most impressive win of an otherwise-disappointing 2021 season, topping the AFC North-leading Baltimore ...
NFL
Pioneer Press

Frustrated Mike Zimmer resigned to Vikings’ COVID issues

After losing two starters who tested positive for COVID-19 for Sunday’s overtime loss at Baltimore, the Vikings placed two reserves on the reserve/COVID list Monday: linebacker Ryan Connelly and practice squad tackle Timon Parris. Starting safety Harrison Smith and starting center Garrett Bradbury missed the Vikings’ 34-31 loss to the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens make series of roster moves on Monday

The Baltimore Ravens are no strangers to making roster moves, especially in 2021. After the team has seen player after player go down with injury, it’s a very common occurrence to see the team announce moves in the days after a game. On Monday, Baltimore made a flurry of roster...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

What the Vikings Said After Overtime Loss to Ravens

(Opening Statement) "I thought we played hard. I thought our guys that came in for some other guys played well, but we just didn't play well enough to win." (on wearing down defensively in the second half) "Yes, they started pounding us pretty good." (on injuries affecting the defense) "We...
NFL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Expected to play Sunday

Bateman (groin), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Bateman was unable to practice Friday due to a groin issue, though coach John Harbaugh said the injury isn't serious. The rookie first-round pick missed the first five games of the season with a groin injury, and it's unclear if he's managing an aggravation of that issue of if he's dealing with an entirely new injury altogether.
NFL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Latavius Murray: Won't play Sunday

Murray (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings. With Murray out for a second consecutive game, Devonta Freeman, Le'Veon Bell and Ty'Son Williams are in line to continue to work in a backfield time-share for the Ravens in Week 9. It's a context that resulted in Freeman logging four carries and three targets on 29 snaps in the team's Week 7 loss to the Bengals, with Bell carrying five times and recording two targets (on 22 snaps) and Williams notching two carries and two targets, while seeing 21 snaps. Until one of the team's backs emerges as the hot hand, this looks like a committee situation to avoid in most fantasy formats.
NFL
arcamax.com

Ravens rally to beat Vikings in overtime, 34-31, on Justin Tucker's game-winning field goal

Kicker Justin Tucker hit a 36-yard field goal in the final minute of overtime Sunday to lift the Ravens to a wild 34-31 win over the Minnesota Vikings at M&T Bank Stadium. Tucker’s game-winning kick with 20 seconds left punctuated a 10-play, 82-yard Ravens drive and erased a disappointing start and end to regulation in Baltimore. The comeback win was the Ravens’ third this season in which they’ve trailed by double digits. Before this season, quarterback Lamar Jackson had been 0-6 in such games, including in the playoffs.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 34-31 overtime win over Vikings | COMMENTARY

Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 34-31 overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium: Quarterback Lamar Jackson carried the Ravens’ offense, mostly on running plays. But he was erratic throughout the game and could have easily thrown three or four interceptions. He ended up with two, including one in overtime, and took some sacks he could have ...
NFL
baltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens vs. Vikings: Key matchups

Following a bye week, the Ravens return to action at home on Sunday against the 3-5 Minnesota Vikings. Two first-rounders will square off this week when outside linebacker Odafe Oweh lines up against left tackle Christian Darrisaw. Oweh leads all rookies with 24 pressures this season, although he has not recorded a sack since Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
Baltimore Ravens
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Vikings defense wears down, offense bogs down in overtime loss to Ravens

BALTIMORE — Six days before they would travel east to face the Ravens, the Vikings found out defensive end Danielle Hunter would miss the rest of the season because of a torn pectoral muscle. The news came Friday that nose tackle Michael Pierce would miss a fourth consecutive game because of an elbow injury, and after a round of coronavirus retests on Sunday morning, they placed safety Harrison Smith on the COVID-19 reserve list 90 minutes before game time.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens snap-count analysis: Offense shoulders a heavy load while veterans Jimmy Smith, Pernell McPhee hardly play in win over Vikings

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Minnesota Vikings 11/7/21 Alejandro Villanueva T 98 Ben Powers G 98 Kevin Zeitler G 98 Bradley Bozeman C 98 Tyre Phillips T 98 Lamar Jackson QB 98 Marquise Brown WR 80 Mark Andrews TE 77 Rashod Bateman WR 65 Patrick Ricard FB 61 Devonta Freeman RB 57 Devin Duvernay WR 41 Eric Tomlinson TE 34 Le’Veon Bell RB 23 Ty’Son Williams RB 18 Miles Boykin WR 13 Josh ...
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Vikings go to overtime again, fall to the Ravens 34-31

BALTIMORE — In the end, the Vikings could only slow down Lamar Jackson for so long. The Baltimore quarterback rallied his team from a 24-10 deficit, wearing down a decimated Vikings defense, and then drove the Ravens to the winning score in overtime to claim a 34-31 victory Sunday. Justin...
NFL
cbslocal.com

Tucker’s Overtime Kick Gives Ravens 34-31 Win Over Vikings

BALTIMORE (AP) — Justin Tucker kicked a 36-yard field goal with 16 seconds left in overtime to give the Baltimore Ravens a 34-31 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The AFC North-leading Ravens (6-2) rallied from a 14-point third-quarter deficit and survived an acrobatic interception by Minnesota’s Anthony Barr...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Instant analysis from Ravens’ 34-31 overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings

Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 34-31 overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium: Jonas Shaffer, reporter: The Ravens didn’t play their best game. Not even close. Still, they might wake up Monday with the AFC’s best record. Such is life in a wacky 2021 season. Lamar Jackson’s developing a knack for ...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Ravens' Overtime Win Over Vikings

Five thoughts on the Ravens' 34-31 overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium:. Just another game with a million twists and turns. At first, it appeared the Ravens wouldn't just lose, but get blown out. Then, after another epic comeback, it appeared they had a win in hand. Only they didn't, which meant overtime, yup, for the third time in eight games in 2021. But while the scenario that keeps playing out is wild and unpredictable and not for the faint of heart, the Ravens, we're learning, don't mind the turbulence. They've grown accustomed to it, don't blink at it, and dare I say, even relish it. OK, maybe not the latter. "I don't want to be behind," Lamar Jackson said. When he is, though, as he was in this game (by 14 points twice), he remains a powerful, positive force, which infects those around him with the belief that they still can prevail, regardless of how bad things look. "He's poised. Doesn't get flustered. Sees the field so well. He's just good. He's really good," Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said. I love the simplicity of that. The Vikings made plenty of plays, enough to win, but in the end, they were the team that didn't have Jackson, and that was the difference in a huge win that adds to the Ravens' cushion in the AFC playoff race.
NFL
Pioneer Press

Vikings blow 14-point lead, lose 34-31 to Ravens in overtime

BALTIMORE — Well, the Vikings won’t be having a 10-game winning streak. Entering Sunday’s game at Baltimore, defensive end Everson Griffen talked about Vikings looking to “win these 10 next ones.” Instead, they suffered yet another frustrating defeat, falling 34-31 in overtime to the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. The...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

‘It’s pretty cool’: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sets even more records in overtime win over Vikings | NOTES

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made history — again. In the fourth quarter of a 34-31 overtime victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jackson surpassed 100 rushing yards for the 10th time in his regular-season career, tying former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles star Michael Vick for the most by a quarterback in NFL history. “I respect [Michael Vick’s] game,” Jackson said ...
NFL

