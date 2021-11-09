CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

How tech beyond Wall Street's control pushed big money to embrace once-fringe crowds, from crypto to meme stocks

By Vicky Ge Huang, Rebecca Ungarino
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L9EBX_0crEZKc700
The so-called Reddit Rally has forced some business leaders to rethink their investor base. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
  • From crypto to meme stocks, old money is warming up to the Wild West of finance.
  • AMC CEO Adam Aron harnessed the company's meme stock fame into uncanny shareholder engagement.
  • The Federal Reserve recently hired TD Ameritrade's former head of digital assets to help it explore new technologies.
  • Visit Insider's Transforming Business homepage for more stories.

Big investors and the largest US banks legitimized areas of finance this year that, until just recently, were considered the Wild West.

Major wealth managers Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley started offering rich clients exposure to cryptocurrency, and JPMorgan made some crypto funds available to retail wealth management clients.

Banks and brokerages were also forced to contend with the rise of the meme stock, defined by unusually bullish trading in companies that have been tagged as buys on Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

After Reddit traders staged an epic short squeeze that sent shares of video game retailer GameStop into the stratosphere within weeks in January, they defied the conventional investing playbook again by driving up AMC Entertainment stock during the summer.

While some laughed off the retail investor rally, AMC CEO Adam Aron harnessed the movie theater company's meme stock fame into uncanny shareholder engagement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zKUEE_0crEZKc700
Adam Aron is the chairman and CEO of AMC Entertainment. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

He launched AMC Investor Connect, an initiative to offer its "extraordinary base of enthusiastic and passionate individual shareholders" promotions like free popcorn, exclusive screenings, and direct communication with Aron.

The "Silverback," as he's been called on Reddit, even donated to wildlife nonprofits to protect apes, as AMC traders have come to call themselves.

"They own AMC. We work for them," Aron said on a May earnings call. "I work for them."

Thanks to digital brokerages like Robinhood and message board websites like Reddit, a new generation of investors have embraced emerging technologies at a faster pace than Wall Street.

Led by superstar investors like Cathie Wood and pseudonymous crypto whales, young traders have jumped into the kaleidoscopic world of bitcoin, altcoins, decentralized finance, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and even play-to-earn blockchain games.

Regulators have also made moves that stand to give credence to the world of digital assets by broadly defining products and tokens, from bitcoin to the NFTs that had a moment this spring.

Even the almighty Federal Reserve

hired a former senior digital assets leader away from the private sector to act as its first-ever chief innovation officer. The US central bank named Sunayna Tuteja, TD Ameritrade's former head of digital assets and distributed ledger technology earlier this year.

For you

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SQo2M_0crEZKc700
Sunayna Tuteja is the Federal Reserve System's chief innovation officer. Federal Reserve

"Innovation is alive and well across the Fed, and I like to call it decentralized innovation," Tutetja told Insider. "I'm one node in that network because I want to make it clear to everybody that innovation doesn't start and stop with a person or an office."

'My advice is buyer beware'

Michael Sonnenshein, the chief executive of the largest crypto asset manager in the world, Grayscale Investments, has been busy trying to bring more of crypto's innovative and free-spirit zeitgeist into the traditional asset management industry.

Sonnenshein has helped grow Grayscale into a $44 billion juggernaut from a $60 million one-product shop in the past seven years, but the behemoth still actively engages with clients about what type of digital assets to include when considering new products to launch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gr4qr_0crEZKc700

The 34-year-old also wants to encourage a different type of work culture in the investment industry.

"I was recently called out for wearing jeans and a blazer to a very formal financial conference," he said. "The idea that business or asset management must be conducted only in formal attire, we certainly believe is a thing of the past."

Not all investment analysts and strategists are jumping into these trends with abandon, however.

Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, published an in-depth report in March that legitimized digital currencies while stopping short of making an investment recommendation. Later she warned against the space for certain investors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eENvT_0crEZKc700
Lisa Shalett, Chief Investment Officer, Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley Lisa Shalett

"For the average retail investor, my advice is buyer beware," Shalett told Insider in a later interview in May, referring to crypto's place in the everyday investor's portfolio. "Absolutely, positively do not invest in this asset class."

Alex Morrell, Carter Johnson, and Anita Ramaswamy contributed reporting.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy and Forget About

Thermo Fisher is a growth beast that has produced returns of more than 1,100% in 10 years. Costco's latest monthly sales suggest that the company is still building on already strong numbers. Both businesses are profitable, safe investments that investors can own over the long term. Investing isn't something that...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Aron
CoinDesk

How Crypto Becomes Money

By soaring 4.4% to new record highs Wednesday after the release of a report that showed U.S. inflation hit its highest level in 31 years and then losing all of that in the day, bitcoin played straight into the hands of mainstream economists who pooh-pooh its potential as a currency.
CURRENCIES
Shore News Network

Wall Street powers higher on J&J, Big Tech boost

(Reuters) -U.S. stock indexes rose on Friday, as Johnson & Johnson and big technology and communication stocks led gains at the end of a week scarred by deepening concerns over prolonged inflation. Johnson & Johnson rose 1.4% after saying it planned to break up into two companies focused on its...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

A former JPMorgan banker wants to draw conservatives to his 'unwoke' ETFs

A former JPMorgan Chase banker launched owns firm focused on investing in "unwoke" companies. Daniel Grant, based in Nashville, Tennessee, is the president and CEO of 2ndVote Advisors. According to a Bloomberg Businessweek article titled "Anti-Woke ETFs Are Pitching to Conservatives Mad at Corporate America," he is tired of the progressive politics of "woke" companies and is hoping to tap into the millions of voters who backed Donald Trump in the last presidential election.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Assets#Wall Street#Fringe#Cryptocurrency#The Federal Reserve#Td Ameritrade#Wells Fargo#Morgan Stanley#Jpmorgan#Amc Entertainment#Amc Investor Connect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Markets Insider

Here are the top 10 most-traded stocks among retail investors this year, according to Nasdaq

It's been well-known since January when GameStop shares surged to eye-watering highs: Retail traders are making their mark on the stock markets. A new asset class called "meme stocks" has emerged with names like GameStop, AMC and BlackBerry topping the list. But new data from Nasdaq's Retail Trading Activity Tracker, which launched Thursday, shows what stocks have really grabbed retail traders' attention.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rallied 1.29% to $336.72 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. closed $2.07 short of its 52-week high ($338.79), which the company reached on November 5th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) rose 2.00% to $2,973.56 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $38.74 below its 52-week high ($3,012.30), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Sells $52.5M In Coinbase And Loads Up On These Stocks Instead

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest sold more shares in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) on Thursday even as the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange's stock pared losses a day after sinking 8% on dismal third-quarter results that fell short of investors' expectations. Ark Invest sold 155,974 shares — estimated to be worth $52.46...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Risky Stocks to Avoid in 2022

High Tide's business isn't in strong shape, and the company's margins will only get worse as it offers steep discounts. AMC Holdings has been a volatile investment this year, and the company's recent results don't inspire confidence. Without significant improvements in their financials, both of these stocks look poised to...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Sam Bankman-Fried discussed the best blockchains for mass crypto adoption, the rise of NFTs, his donations to charity, as well as his biggest regret so far in a recent interview. Here are the 11...

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried discussed why he thinks solana is superior to ethereum in a recent interview. He talked about how institutional investors may still be years away from widely adopting crypto. And he talked about what steps his company takes to make sure newcomers to crypto don't think FTX...
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy