British travel forecasts for Orlando in 2022 look promising with as much as $765 million worth of business at stake. The region, which hasn't seen many overseas tourists since March 2020, is expected to get as many as 765,000 U.K. travelers next year, said Visit Orlando President and CEO Casandra Matej, during a “Orlando Welcomes the Brits Back” event on Nov. 1 at The Grove Resort & Water Park. The event panel featured travel industry experts, airline and airport officials and U.K. representatives.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO