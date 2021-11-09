1 dead after a two-vehicle collision on Yakima Valley Highway; Narcotics suspected (Yakima, WA)

On Sunday evening, a 28-year-old died after a high-speed traffic collision on Yakima Valley Highway.

The fatal two-vehicle accident happened at about 4:40 p.m. near Yakima Valley Highway and Tear Road. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was going east towards Grandview while the 51-year-old suspect was heading west on the highway.

The suspect was traveling at a high rate of speed and illegally passed another vehicle on the shoulder of the highway. The vehicle then went over the centerline and crashed into the victim’s vehicle. The victim suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials. The suspect remained uninjured.

Backup responded from various agencies, including a Drug Recognition Expert from the Washington State Patrol arrived at the scene. They assessed the suspect and said that narcotics appeared to have played a role in the accident. The suspect is being withheld by Yakima County investigators, was booked into the county jail for vehicular homicide.

An investigation is ongoing.

Source: yaktrinews.com