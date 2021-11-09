CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Ann Coulter calls Trump 'abjectly stupid' and accuses him of 'betraying' his voters

By Rebecca Cohen
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Ann Coulter and Donald Trump
  • Ann Coulter called Donald Trump "abjectly stupid" in a recent podcast interview on The Dishcast with Andrew Sullivan.
  • She also accused the former president of betraying his base when he failed to follow through on his one promise of building a border wall.
  • "I had no idea how abjectly stupid the man is. I didn't think he was a genius, but I didn't think he was that stupid," Coulter said.

Ann Coulter called Trump "abjectly stupid" and accused him of "betraying" his base in a recent interview on The Dishcast with Andrew Sullivan.

In a conversation about the former president on November 6, Coulter and Sullivan took turns bashing Trump — claiming he failed to deliver on campaign promises made to his right-wing base.

"I had no idea how abjectly stupid the man is," Coulter said. "I didn't think he was a genius, but I didn't think he was that stupid."

She characterized voters in his base as "these poor, left-behind Americans who were waiting their whole lives for someone to care about them. And he says he cares about them and he not only betrays them, but he lies to them."

Coulter — who has targeted Trump from the right wing — accused him of "not keeping his promises" by building a wall on the southern border with Mexico

"The one thing he's gotta do is build the wall. My theory was, if he doesn't build the wall he loses reelection. He didn't build the wall, he lost reelection," she said. "So I think, I couldn't imagine anyone could be so stupid to run on one thing ... He's just a very, very, very stupid man."

In addition to her recent attacks on the former GOP standard-bearer, Coulter has also praised his opponents.

In September, she lauded President Joe Biden for keeping a promise Trump abandoned in office: getting American troops out of Afghanistan.

At the same time, she called Trump a "wuss."

Comments / 210

Ayara Selassie
3d ago

She is right about the man . He doesn’t even care about his own family late alone to care for the poor the middle class or the rich Americans.

Nangran6
3d ago

She’s right. Only thing she left out is he really, really likes 12 year old girls who remind him of Ivanka.

Kathy Noel
3d ago

tell it like it is trump is a Charles Manson cult leader lies so much that he can't keep up with them

