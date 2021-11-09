CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GE announces plan to split into 3 different companies

By JILLIAN SMITH, The National Desk
NBCMontana
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG) - General Electric announced Tuesday that it plans to divide itself into three different companies focused on aviation, healthcare and energy. It comes after years of seeing its stock underperform. In a press release, company leaders said the move is meant to put the organization in a...

nbcmontana.com

