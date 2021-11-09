23-year-old Jose A Valenzuela and 27-year-old Marvin Ciciliano Herrera injured in a rollover crash (Wenatchee, WA)

On Sunday night, a rollover crash injured 23-year-old Jose A Valenzuela and 27-year-old Marvin Ciciliano Herrera on the eastside of the Odabashian Bridge.

As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place at around 7:45 p.m. The early reports revealed that a 2002 Hyundai Accent driven by Jose A Valenzuela was westbound when the vehicle drifted off the highway to the right, rolled over and ended up on its wheels.

Valenzuela and his passenger, Marvin Ciciliano Herrera, both from Wenatchee, were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with unspecified injuries. Impairment is suspected to be involved in the accident. No other details are available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

November 9, 2021

Source: ncwlife.com