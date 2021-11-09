TikTok Made You Buy It: A Selection Of Viral, Gifty Finds

We’ll examine how to pick a username and give you a variety of inspirational starting points for choosing a good and creative TikTok username. TikTok has proven that it is here to stay along with Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat. With over 1 billion users and an exponential growth rate, it is important to see the social media platform as an asset to both individuals and brands. If you’ve been thinking about starting a TikTok account, it is essential that you start it off with a solid foundation. This means crafting a username that illustrates the kind of content, value, or brand identity that you’re representing on the platform. If you’re about to start a TikTok account, take these tips into consideration before you come up with potential TikTok usernames:

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO