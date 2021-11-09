CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Penn National Gaming's Stock Plunge a Buying Opportunity?

By Rhian Hunt
 4 days ago
  • Penn beat on revenue but missed on earnings, though the two-year stack looks more positive.
  • The company has plenty of cash and is making acquisitions.
  • Scandal involving president David Portnoy may be the primary driver of Penn’s collapse to one-year stock market lows.

Penn National Gaming's (NASDAQ:PENN) share price struck out badly following the Nov. 4 release of its third-quarter (Q3) 2021 results. After missing Wall Street consensus earnings estimates, the company's shares crashed 21% by market close. Though they rose slightly after hours, the drop raises questions about Penn's situation. Does this reveal significant problems, or did a mix of investor skittishness and a perfect storm of circumstances cause the slump? Here's a look at why a cautiously bullish outlook might be justified.

Penn's Q3 results

The casino, racetrack, and online sports betting operator reported revenue increased 33.8% year over year, and 11.6% from Q3 2019, to $1.51 billion. This revenue figure was in line with analyst expectations. However, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) fell year over year, dropping approximately 44% from Q3 2020's $0.93 per share to $0.52. While two-year stack EPS rose 36.8% from Q3 2019's $0.38, the results delivered a 41.6% negative surprise below the average expectations of major analysts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=191iSy_0crEWyIm00
Image source: Getty Images.

In the "Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation" accompanying the press release and earnings call, Penn National stressed the two-year stack rather than comparisons to 2020. While this tends to gloss over the drop in earnings, the approach might have some merit, given the extraordinary conditions of last year. Compared to pre-pandemic 2019, the company appears to have a strong, steady trajectory of growth, with revenue, earnings, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and rent (EBITDAR) all rising solidly. EBITDAR margin rose by 688 basis points between October 2019 and October 2021, from 30.4% to 37.2%, though the latter figure is down somewhat from 2020's over 40% margin.

During the Q3 earnings conference call, CEO Jay Snowden says the "momentum" at the start of the third quarter would have led to results comparable to last year, but "Hurricane Ida, which affected us significantly in the South region, and the regional flare ups of the Delta variant" cut back on performance.

Significantly, Penn National's balance sheet appears to be in decent health. The company had $2.7 billion in cash at the end of Q3, compared to $2.7 billion in debt, with a net debt of $45 million. It is also investing in future growth, using $923 billion of that cash, along with about $1 billion in borrowing, to acquire Score Media and Gaming Inc. The acquisition gives it a powerful Canadian foothold, since Score Media's theScore app is the most popular sports betting platform in that country. Snowden noted theScore "is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the legalization of single event sports wagering in Ontario" and that it will be integrated with Barstool Sports (a media company and sports betting app operator Penn owns a 36% stake in) for marketing and other purposes.

The David Portnoy uproar

On the same day Penn revealed its Q3 results, Business Insider published an article about David Portnoy, the president of Barstool Sports. The Business Insider article alleges that Portnoy engaged in potentially violent sexual acts with several women.

While the timing of the article, which published around the same time as Penn's earnings release, likely contributed to the stock's price drop, it's not clear whether the allegations will have a long-term impact on Penn.

Portnoy has since responded to the allegations on Twitter, describing the article as a "hit piece" and saying he had "never done anything weird with a girl, ever, never anything remotely nonconsensual." The ultimate outcome of the accusations, of course, remains to be seen.

Conditions in the sports gambling market

Industry headwinds may also be at play here. After enjoying a bull run during the COVID-19 lockdowns and the government closure of physical casinos for multiple months, the sports betting and online sports betting markets appear to be cooling off. A long runway of growth still lies ahead of sports betting companies overall, but Wall Street appears to be getting more cautious about simply dumping money into sportsbook stocks. High-profile sector leader DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) saw a nearly 5% one-day drop after a pair of analysts said its rise to profitability is likely to take years based on sector events.

Penn National has physical casinos and racetracks, but its Barstool Sportsbook app still gets much of the media attention. If traders and institutions are warier about investing in the sports betting sector, this is an added pressure feeding into other bearish sentiment about Penn. While investor caution about sportsbook stocks likely isn't enough to cause a sell-off of Penn's shares on its own, it may be amplifying the effects of the Q3 results and the Portnoy scandal.

Where Penn National is likely to go

All three factors -- an earnings miss, the Portnoy commotion, and an overall recent decline in sports betting stocks -- appear to have combined into a sort of stock market piledriver to slam Penn National downward to a 52-week low in a matter of hours.

Penn National appears to still have plenty of future upside, and there are significant positives in its Q3 report despite the earnings flub. Its share value may remain depressed for a few days, or a week or two, but it appears likely to rebound fairly soon. Investors interested in consumer discretionary stocks and who aren't averse to a little risk may even want to look on its current slump as an opportunity to buy its shares at a significant discount.

The Motley Fool

2 Top Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

Atlantica pays a sustainable dividend. Medical Properties has healthy growth ahead. Most dividend stocks have rallied this year. That's one reason why the dividend yield on the S&P 500 is below 1.3% these days, its lowest level in two decades. However, while most dividend stocks are higher, compressing their yields,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is ServiceNow Stock a Smart Buy?

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) helps businesses manage complex workflows, a value proposition made all the more compelling by digital transformation. In this Backstage Pass video, which aired Oct. 27, 2021, Motley Fool contributors Nick Rossolillo and Brian Withers discuss the company's third-quarter earnings, while also weighing in on its prospects as long-term investment.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of EVgo Nearly Doubled This Week

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) stock is set to end the week up 94% from last week's close, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Its gains came mostly in response to the passage of President Biden's major infrastructure bill, which provides funds to support (among many other things) the expansion of the nation's electric vehicle infrastructure.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Right Now

Sell-offs can be buying opportunities for long-term investors. Latch specializes in smart lock technology that has enjoyed a great deal of "stickiness." Roku was a pioneer in the streaming industry, and it's still holding on to early mover advantages. Legendary investor Warren Buffett once gave the advice to be "fearful...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Two Stocks to Buy After Strong Earnings

EPAM is a multi-industry success and consults companies all around the world. Twilio's product allows for businesses to easily communicate with customers. The stock market's reaction to a company's earnings does not always reflect what's actually in the earnings report. In some cases, investors expected more and when the business doesn't deliver, they head for the exits. Other times, the reported earnings justify a stock's recent price movement and shares continue moving up and to the right.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Volatility Spiked in the Cryptocurrency Mining Space This Week -- Here's Why

This week was a rather volatile one for the investors in cryptocurrency miners. And that's saying something. U.S.-based Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) has performed better than its peers, posting weekly intraday highs of nearly 40% this week, from last Friday's close. Rival Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) also had a solid week, trading 23% higher at its peak this week compared to last, with SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) coming in as the laggard, down approximately 30% on a week-over-week basis.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is Bumble Stock a Buy?

Bumble posted a mixed third-quarter report. It raised its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year. Bumble will have to deal with continuous comparisons to its larger competitor, Match. Bumble's (NASDAQ:BMBL) stock tumbled to its lowest levels since May after the online dating company posted its third-quarter earnings...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is Teladoc Stock a Smart Buy After Q3 Earnings?

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) became a household name during the pandemic, when its telemedicine platform saw widespread adoption. However, membership growth has slowed in 2021 and the stock has been pummeled, falling nearly 50% from its all-time high. In this Backstage Pass video, which aired Oct. 27, 2021, Motley Fool contributor...
STOCKS
