Get Your Vintage Watches at...J Crew?

By Oren Hartov
Gear Patrol
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's no secret that American menswear giant J. Crew needs some new ingredients in its recipe in order to ensure its long-term survival. Despite past luminaries such as Todd Snyder helming its menswear division, declining sales, a worldwide pandemic and the rise of streetwear haven't been kind to the iconic purveyor...

www.gearpatrol.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#American#Supreme#Analog Shift#Swiss#Rolex#Omega#Mwc
