As a title that's not as slick as the Duran Duran song (you'll be hearing that all day now!) but it does describe one of the pitfalls of the analogue medium. In the early 1990s I had a transparency that I took in to a high street processing lab in order to get a print made. It was a branch of Max Spielmann (that particular branch has long since gone). The assistant was very clumsy and when picking up the transparency picked it up without paying attention with finger and thumb right across the image area. Horror! I guess in hindsight I should have at least complained and walked out of the shop.

VISUAL ART ・ 14 DAYS AGO