“Ask the Doc” with Dr. Jonathan Henderson from Bartlett Neurorehab Physical Therapy

By Susan St.Denis
iwantabuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week on “Ask the Doc,” our host Pam Vasilevskis sits down with physicians from all...

iwantabuzz.com

sanjuanjournal.com

Trusted provider makes physical therapy accessible

Suzie Lefever was born to serve. In 1994 she found her calling as the only private physical therapist on San Juan Island. She purchased an existing business, San Juan Physical Therapy, and got to work healing and training with a focus on understanding her clients. She describes the community as welcoming from the start.
FITNESS
Brunswick News

Excelarate Physical Therapy offers aid for pain

With the busy holiday season approaching, many are looking to address their nagging pain in a cool, clean environment. Excelarate Physical Therapy provides just that — a water-based aquatic therapy program offering benefits to patients who have pain, deconditioning, or limited mobility. Doctor of Physical Therapy and their assistants utilize water properties such as buoyancy, resistance, and hydrostatic pressure to reduce joint stress and promote overall health and mobility. “My patients invariably see excellent results from the aquatic therapy program,” states Chandler Fox, a Doctor of Physical Therapy at Excelarate. “Every patient who goes to the pool says that they had so much fun and that they feel much stronger and more functional.” Other than a swimsuit and a towel, there is no additional equipment that the patients are required to bring, as Excelarate provides a variety of exercise equipment. Therapy is located at the YMCA’s pool, and a lift chair for entry and exit is available for those with severe mobility deficits. With indoor and outdoor pool availability, the program is offered year-round.
BRUNSWICK, GA
mahometdaily.com

Christie Clinic Department of Physical Therapy Expands into Mahomet

Mahomet, IL—— Christie Clinic Department of Physical Therapy expands their services with a new location: Christie Clinic in Mahomet on Main located at 604 E Main St., Ste. E in downtown Mahomet. Christine Benway, PT, MPT, CEAS, OCS will begin seeing patients at this new location on November 15, 2021.
MAHOMET, IL
Columbus Telegram

Could physical therapy help you?

Many Americans suffer from neck or back pain, or encounter any number of conditions that prevent them from participating in normal activities at some point in their lives. Whether it’s a muscle strain caused by running or an arthritis diagnosis, physical therapy may help you get on the road to recovery.
COLUMBUS, NE
Wickenburg Sun

Champion Physical Therapy's new location provides better access for patients

Better access, more space and more natural light for the healing process are ways to describe Champion Physical Therapy’s new location on West Wickenburg Way between Charley’s Steakhouse and Screamers. “One of the things we wanted to do was create better access for our patients,” owner Edward Flamand said. “The...
WICKENBURG, AZ
KX News

Business Beat: Patient-centered physical therapy facility in Minot

360 Physical Therapy opened in August in Minot, a place that can help you get back to your normal routine after an injury. The facility offers physical therapy, corrective exercise, women’s health and other services. People can also get free injury screenings. One of the owners said their main goal is to focus on the […]
MINOT, ND
Post-Journal

Chautauqua Physical, Occupational Therapy Adds Staff

Chautauqua Physical & Occupational Therapy announced the expansion of its clinical team and the one-year anniversary of the Dunkirk/Fredonia outpatient physical therapy clinic. Dr. William Lucas has joined the clinical team as a recent graduate of West Virginia University as a doctor of physical therapy. He has returned to his...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WIBW

A 501 teacher put her passion for physical therapy into a career

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Kimberly Clouse knew early in her life, what career path she wanted to take. “I ended up gravitating towards more with children and working with them so I kind of meshed the two worlds of physical therapy and working in pediatrics so I had five years of experience in a pediatric hospital in Kansas City,” she said.
TOPEKA, KS
MedCity News

Kaia Health adds in-person physical therapy through partnership

As digital health companies add musculoskeletal care services to their platforms, Kaia Health is looking to do something different by bringing care into patients’ homes. The company recently struck a partnership with Luna On-Demand Physical Therapy to let patients schedule in-person appointments at their home or workplace. Luna, which is...
HEALTH
hourdetroit.com

Pilates Fitness Combines Traditional Physical Therapy With Innovative Wellness Programming

The Pilates Fitness & Physical Therapy Center delivers “concierge-level,” one-on-one physical therapy. Individuals receive a comprehensive combination of services including: manual/hands-on therapy, bio-mechanical evaluation and management, treatment of musculo-skeletal and neuromuscular problems, and utilizing the Pilates and Gyrotonic methods for rehabilitation. To learn more or schedule a consultation visit: https://www.pilatesfitnessevolution.com/
WORKOUTS
ptproductsonline.com

ATI Physical Therapy Extends Footprint in Houston

ATI Physical Therapy announces it has acquired Hope Rehab Katy in Katy, Texas, which extends its footprint into the Houston market. The addition of Hope Rehab Katy’s two-clinic practice strengthens ATI’s Texas portfolio and builds on existing clinics in Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, and San Antonio, the company notes in a media release.
HOUSTON, TX
ptproductsonline.com

Does Physical Therapy Treat Migraine?

Migraine is a neurological condition marked by intense, often debilitating headaches. It can also be accompanied by symptoms like nausea, sensitivity to light or sound, and numbness or tingling. There are various treatments for migraine, and physical therapy may be helpful in treating migraine for some people.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
peoriatimes.com

Athletico Physical Therapy opens in Peoria

Athletico Physical Therapy opened a new location in Peoria, near Happy Valley Road and Lake Pleasant Parkway next to the Aldi. This location offers early morning, late evening and Saturday appointment options, and does not require a referral or prescription to start treatment. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit athletico.com/PeoriaAZ.
PEORIA, AZ
southalabama.edu

Untapped Talent: Former Tap Dancer Has Sights on Physical Therapy

Kaylyn Cordrey, an exercise science freshman from Delaware, said the injuries she suffered as a tap dancer has led her to consider a career in physical therapy. Kaylyn Cordrey grew up dancing in Delaware. She was a soloist for a competitive tap team called the Alley Cats. They won regional and national championships.
MOBILE, AL
kiowacountyindependent.com

Indy Picks: Da Vinci Physical Therapy

McCaleb’s physical therapy clinic is located at 201 South 5th Street and is featuring a great November special that includes a $26 discount for new patient evaluations. His usual fee, cash only, is $100 for the initial consult and then $74 for subsequent visits. Usual sessions are a minimum of 30 minutes.
FITNESS

