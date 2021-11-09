“Ask the Doc” with Dr. Jonathan Henderson from Bartlett Neurorehab Physical Therapy

With the busy holiday season approaching, many are looking to address their nagging pain in a cool, clean environment. Excelarate Physical Therapy provides just that — a water-based aquatic therapy program offering benefits to patients who have pain, deconditioning, or limited mobility. Doctor of Physical Therapy and their assistants utilize water properties such as buoyancy, resistance, and hydrostatic pressure to reduce joint stress and promote overall health and mobility. “My patients invariably see excellent results from the aquatic therapy program,” states Chandler Fox, a Doctor of Physical Therapy at Excelarate. “Every patient who goes to the pool says that they had so much fun and that they feel much stronger and more functional.” Other than a swimsuit and a towel, there is no additional equipment that the patients are required to bring, as Excelarate provides a variety of exercise equipment. Therapy is located at the YMCA’s pool, and a lift chair for entry and exit is available for those with severe mobility deficits. With indoor and outdoor pool availability, the program is offered year-round.

