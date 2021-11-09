Gov Evers announces $100 million to increase internet access

On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers announced that $100 million will be available for a state funded broadband internet program designed to increase internet access throughout the state.

The program is called the State Broadband Expansion Grant Program, and it targets un-served and under-served areas.

With funds coming from the Coronavirus Aid Relief, Economic Security Act, and the American Rescue Plan Act, about $105 million was awarded to the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to increase internet access throughout the state.

Since 2014, over 20,000 businesses and 296,000 homes have been or are in the process of getting connected to high-speed internet, according to a press release from Gov. Evers' office.

If this is something that you think you or someone else could benefit from, applications for grant funding begin on Dec 1. Click this link to apply .