Gov Evers announces $100 million to increase internet access

By James Groh
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 4 days ago
On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers announced that $100 million will be available for a state funded broadband internet program designed to increase internet access throughout the state.

The program is called the State Broadband Expansion Grant Program, and it targets un-served and under-served areas.

With funds coming from the Coronavirus Aid Relief, Economic Security Act, and the American Rescue Plan Act, about $105 million was awarded to the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to increase internet access throughout the state.

Since 2014, over 20,000 businesses and 296,000 homes have been or are in the process of getting connected to high-speed internet, according to a press release from Gov. Evers' office.

If this is something that you think you or someone else could benefit from, applications for grant funding begin on Dec 1. Click this link to apply .

Gov. Evers Announces $100 Million for Next Round of State Broadband Expansion Grants

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today, together with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC), announced that $100 million will be available for the next round of the State Broadband Expansion Grant Program. Altogether, under Gov. Evers, the 2019, 2020, and 2021 state broadband expansion grants and efforts funded using federal funds for broadband grants have provided or are going to provide more than 300,000 homes and businesses with access to new or improved service.
POLITICS
Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

