Accidents

Victim Airlifted Following Serious Route 80 Crash [DEVELOPING]

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
A tractor-trailer driver was airlifted with serious injuries following a Monday night crash on Route 80, state police confirmed.

The driver was thrown from the trailer in the westbound lanes near milepost 11.4 in Hope just before 12:35 a.m., NJSP Trooper Lawrence Peele told Daily Voice.

The driver was airlifted to a local hospital for evaluation of serious injuries, Peele said.

All lanes were temporarily closed for the crash investigation but have since reopened, according to 511NJ.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, authorities said.

