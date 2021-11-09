CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WesMer Drive-In Theater, the last in South Texas

By Marco Ramirez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4diq_0crEUTCn00

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The WesMer Drive-In Movie Theatre has been a hidden gem in the Rio Grande Valley. For decades it has provided Rio Grande Valley residents an option to go to the movies in an old fashion way.

Sitting right on the line between Weslaco and Mercedes, the theater has drawn in many people to watch movies in the comfort of their own cars. Since opening in the 1950s, Owner Lydia Garza said WesMer has always been dedicated to keeping the experience old fashioned.

Husband and wife duo run Hidalgo’s only BBQ restaurant

“The most important compliment that we have gotten from people is that they feel comfortable bringing their families,” Garza said. “Once in a while, I will walk around. we’ll walk together and listen to people watching the reactions as far as enjoying the movie and all it is a pleasure.”

The Drive-In only accepts cash and sells tickets per car instead of per person. Lydia and her husband Hector have only owned WesMer for the last 20 years. Garza said changing technology has also been a challenge for them.

“It’s changed a lot, especially with the digital and the technology and everything,” Garza said. “So that’s what is getting into the sense of what we were used to the old-fashioned way the old-fashioned projectors and everything versus now the technology and the digital projectors and all that.”

But they have been able to manage the changing technology. While WesMer is the only drive-in theater left in South Texas, moviegoers who have come through the years said being able to bring their families is what’s kept this place alive.

“Like the fact that we still have a drive-in I feel like it is very unique us,” said Veronica De La Rosa. ” I just would be very sad if it would go and I just really hope it doesn’t.”

Largest stained glass museum in the country set to open in San Juan

Even during a global pandemic, the theater has been able to bring in more customers since it provides more social distancing.

“Everyone can just like be chill here and watch and enjoy the movies and be talking with your friends whenever there is like a good part,” said Lesley Torres. “But you can just hang out with friends especially.”

WesMer expects even more moviegoers to come in for many years to come. Garza hopes new people will also come out to have this unique experience.

“There is nothing better than watching a movie on a big screen under the stars, a full moon, that helps a lot and we have been very grateful,” Garza said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 11

elieser juarez
3d ago

Been going to it since I was 5. I'm 43 now and now my family and I still enjoy it. Thank you guys.

Reply(4)
3
Related
ValleyCentral

Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: Nov. 8

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week featured a deep dive into several local businesses, including a Drive-In theater and a BBQ restaurant, as well as a woman stealing over $3,000 worth of cosmetics. A local business owner surprised a longtime employee with a brand new truck. Alex Contreras had worked as a kitchen manager at […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

4Ever Family: Seph and Luke

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for Rio Grande Valley foster children as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Seph and Luke a pair of brothers who are seeking to be a part of their forever family. […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County announces Christmas toy drive

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Office of Commissioner Everardo “Ever” Villarreal will collect donations of toys to distribute to children as part of a Christmas toy drive. The public is being asked for donations of unwrapped toys to distribute to children 12-years-old and younger. Donations will be collected through Monday, Dec. 6. “We know some […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Avian Winter Texans

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With wings spread wide, this American White pelican soars onto a resaca in deep South Texas. The Rio Grande Valley is a favorite destination for avian winter visitors, and dozens of American White pelicans have selected this Brownsville resaca as one of their favorite winter residences. It’s a balmy late afternoon, […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weslaco, TX
Government
Mercedes, TX
Government
Weslaco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
San Juan, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Hidalgo, TX
City
Mercedes, TX
San Juan, TX
Government
Hidalgo, TX
Government
City
Weslaco, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville Wellness Coalition expands efforts across the community

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Wellness Coalition is well known for its weekly farmers market at Linear Park in Brownsville, but also provides opportunities for residents to learn how to plant and grow organic produce. “Brownsville Wellness Coalition is a non-profit that supports health and wellness programs such as community gardens, urban farms, and […]
ValleyCentral

Brownsville high school on lockdown due to medical situation

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information. BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local high school was placed on a soft lockdown Friday afternoon. James Pace Early College High School in Brownsville was placed on lockdown in response to a medical situation, according to BISD spokesperson Jason Moody. The lockdown began at 3:45 […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

“False alarm”: Lockdown lifted at Sharyland High School

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A precautionary lockdown has been lifted at Sharyland High School following rumors of student with a gun that turned out to be a false alarm according to Mission Police Department. The Mission Police Department confirmed Friday morning that a precautionary lockdown at the high school was lifted. Parents became concerned after […]
MISSION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Drive In Theater#Rio Grande Valley#Bbq
ValleyCentral

La Feria falls in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Feria Lions went on the road to face the Jones Trojans from Beeville and fell 42-35. La Feria came into the game only having lost one game during the regular season. That game also being against the Beeville Trojans. The Lions would not be able to get anything […]
LA FERIA, TX
ValleyCentral

Donna PD welcomes new K-9 officer

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna Police Department is welcoming their newest member, a K-9 officer named “Rio.” Rio was obtained through the Southwest Rural Border Project grant, according to a Facebook post by the City of Donna. A total of $50,000 was granted to Donna PD to “purchase, train construct housing for our K-9 […]
DONNA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
ValleyCentral

Mission CISD to host vaccine clinics for elementary students

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission CISD is partnering with TLC pharmacy to host vaccine clinics at all their elementary school campuses. The vaccination clinics will be available for students between the ages of 5 – 11. The clinic will be for the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine clinics will take place […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Husband and wife duo run Hidalgo’s only BBQ restaurant

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Local owners Jerry and Amy Rodriguez have been operating and running the only BBQ restaurant in the city of Hidalgo since 2018. Starting in their backyard with brisket sandwiches, chips and a coke, the two have grown their business to two other locations in Pharr and McAllen. Black Diamond BBQ serves […]
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

City of Brownsville lays groundwork to the next frontier

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (Valley Central) — The City of Brownsville and the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation announced a partnership with 9Point8 Capital to expand the space industry in Brownsville on Monday, November 8. “We are excited to locate a key part of our operations within the City of Brownsville,” J. Brant Arseneau, the founder of 9Point8 […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV schools roll out vaccines for ages 5-11, nearly 7,000 students vaccinated, says DSHS

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Wednesday, some Rio Grande Valley students ages 5-11 lined up at a Rio Grande City pharmacy and received the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. The White House announced on Wednesday nearly 900,000 kids ages 5 through 11 have been vaccinated nationwide. The Department of State Health Services reports that […]
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
ValleyCentral

Supply shortage affects Good Neighbor Settlement House annual Thanksgiving feast

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Nationwide supply chain issues have caused shortages of items across the country, including Thanksgiving meal staple items. The supply chain issues have raised concerns for Brownsville’s Good Neighbor Settlement House, a multi-service agency that provides meals, clothing, and support services to the needy. According to Good Neighbor’s client service manager, John Rodriguez, […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

City of Brownsville welcomes public opinion with survey

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville in a partnership with Brownsville Public Utilities Board is asking the public for their opinion with the use of a survey. Brownsville PUB and the City of Brownsville will be updating their Hazard Mitigation Action Plan (HMAP.) The purpose of HMAP is to identify projects that can […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

UTRGV studying obesity reducing curriculum in elementary school

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Texas has the eighth highest childhood obesity rate, and Hispanic children are among the highest rates in the state. Researchers at UTRGV are working to change that. “Diabetes was a Tio, Tia, Abuelito, Abuelita disease, those were grandparent diseases,” said Dr. Zasha Romero, Associate Professor for UTRGV Department of Health and […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
656K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy