GREEN BAY, WI (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Green Bay Packers quarterback, who was just in Arizona for a game last week, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to an ESPN report. ESPN reported Wednesday morning that Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19, but no other details were released. Rodgers faced the Cardinals last Thursday. It's not clear when he tested positive, which means we do not know whether he had COVID-19 while in Arizona or if he contracted it here.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO