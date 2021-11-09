Victoria's Secret Models: From Hailey Bieber to Adriana Lima

Jimmy Choo is kicking off the holidays in style. The footwear brand’s continuation of the fall ’21 Time to Dare collection has just launched — along with a new ad campaign, starring Hailey Bieber. Shot by Pierre-Ange Carlotti, the new images place the 24-year-old in festive outfits across Los Angeles, wearing the latest roundup of elegant shoes ideal for party season. Expect innovative styles like the Diamond x Hike boot, shown below. It’s a hybrid between the company’s signature chunky trainers and hiking boot; not to mention, it will add some much needed chic comfort to any frock demonstrated by Bieber herself. Syles that coincide with the British label’s glam spirit are seen throughout, such as satin sky-high stilettos in bright hues like the Avery pumps (above) and Azia sandals (below), and sparkling handbags, including the Bon Bon are showcased, too. For fans of booties, the Oriel pointed-toe style (above) comes in both black and latte patent leather, with crystal-encrusted tassel fringe and stars on the side. See 19 times Hailey Bieber wowed in tall heels.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO