Victoria's Secret Models: From Hailey Bieber to Adriana Lima

By Eleanor Lees
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hailey Bieber is the latest model to sign up as a face of the Victoria's Secret VS Collective, after the brand announced it was ditching it's...

Related
southernminn.com

Hailey Bieber 'really hurt' Justin early in their relationship

Hailey Bieber "really hurt" Justin Bieber early in their relationship. The 24-year-old model and the 'Yummy' singer sparked rumors they were together in 2014 and dated before their split in 2016, and then rekindled the romance in 2018 and got married that year. Reflecting on "one solidified moment" where things...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Hailey Baldwin reconfirms her love for Justin Bieber with new necklace

Hailey Baldwin is wearing her love for Justin Bieber loud and proud. The model, 24, stepped out Tuesday in West Hollywood wearing an iced-out necklace with her husband’s initials. Custom-made by celeb-loved jeweler Jennifer Fisher, the piece features oversized “JDB” charms in a glitzy Gothic font. And the ode to...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Justin Bieber Rocks Kanye West’s New Yeezy Boots On Casual Brunch Date With Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber was seen wearing the comfortable-looking khaki adidas Yeezy NSTLD boots with a sweatshirt and pants as he and Hailey Baldwin enjoyed brunch at the Bel Air Hotel. Justin Bieber, 27, showed off his love for Kanye West, 44, on Nov. 6, when he wore stylish new boots from the rapper’s shoe line. The singer stepped out for brunch with wife Hailey Baldwin, 24, while rocking the khaki adidas Yeezy NSTLD foot gear, which retails for $340, and paired them with a white sweatshirt and brown pants. He also added sunglasses to his look as he and the model were photographed outside the Bel Air Hotel in Bel Air, CA, where they dined on their food.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Hailey Baldwin Admits It Was ‘Extremely Difficult’ to Help Husband Justin Bieber With Sobriety After Watching Her Father Struggle

There for him. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) revealed why Justin Bieber‘s journey to get sober triggered her own history with addiction. “There’s a lot of addiction that runs in my family, not even just my dad, but a lot of other people on that side of my family struggle with a lot of different things,” Baldwin, 24, explained on the “Victoria’s Secret Voices” podcast on Wednesday, November 10.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Everyone is saying the same thing about Hailey Bieber’s latest makeup look

Any time a celeb or their glam squad posts an Instagram picture of their fi-ya beauty look, I need a lowdown of all the product details so I can copy their exact look. Over the weekend, celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips posted a close-up snap of Hailey Bieber’s beautiful look for the LA County Museum of Art’s 10thannual Art+Film Gala.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Supporting Justin's Mental Health

Justin and Hailey Bieber continue to be devoted to each other in their marriage. Speaking on In Good Faith With Chelsea & Judah Smith on Monday (Nov. 1), the couple discussed standing by each other through tough times, which saw Hailey talking about her determination to support Justin while he was struggling with his mental health.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Hailey Bieber & Beyoncé Will Be First In Line For Tiffany & Co.’s New Cult Collab

Leave it to Supreme and Tiffany & Co. to quietly break the internet on a Sunday afternoon. The two powerhouses of the streetwear and jewellery worlds are uniting on an edit of instantly iconic pieces, the first of which features a silver pendant strung on a string of pearls. Worn by Supreme team rider Sean Pablo – who incidentally looks a little bit like Brooklyn Beckham – the small tag bears the words “Please return to” along with Supreme’s insignia; “New York” in reference to both brands’ US roots; and “925”, Tiffany’s sterling silver marker.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Goes Glam Modeling Party Heels, Satin Sandals & More in Jimmy Choo’s Latest Campaign

Jimmy Choo is kicking off the holidays in style. The footwear brand’s continuation of the fall ’21 Time to Dare collection has just launched — along with a new ad campaign, starring Hailey Bieber. Shot by Pierre-Ange Carlotti, the new images place the 24-year-old in festive outfits across Los Angeles, wearing the latest roundup of elegant shoes ideal for party season. Expect innovative styles like the Diamond x Hike boot, shown below. It’s a hybrid between the company’s signature chunky trainers and hiking boot; not to mention, it will add some much needed chic comfort to any frock demonstrated by Bieber herself. Syles that coincide with the British label’s glam spirit are seen throughout, such as satin sky-high stilettos in bright hues like the Avery pumps (above) and Azia sandals (below), and sparkling handbags, including the Bon Bon are showcased, too. For fans of booties, the Oriel pointed-toe style (above) comes in both black and latte patent leather, with crystal-encrusted tassel fringe and stars on the side. See 19 times Hailey Bieber wowed in tall heels.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
arcamax.com

Hailey Bieber pledges to 'stick it out' with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has always been determined to "stick it out" with Justin Bieber. The 24-year-old model has been married to Justin since 2018, and although they've gone through various ups and downs over the years, Hailey insists she'll never walk away from their romance. Recalling her mindset amid Justin's mental...
CELEBRITIES
energy941.com

Hailey Bieber Speaks On Her Toughest Moments With Justin Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber appeared on a podcast hosted by “In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith” this morning (Monday), and shared some intimate marriage struggles. Hailey stated that one of the toughest moments was when Justin was going to treatment for severe depression. Hailey expressed that their first year of marriage was tough.
CELEBRITIES
thezoereport.com

Hailey Bieber’s Lunch-Date Outfit Resembled This ‘90s Princess Diana Look

Princess Diana’s iconic style persists through the decades. Thanks to the comeback of the sporty-chic ‘90s aesthetic, in particular, the royal’s bike shorts and sweatshirt looks feel as relevant as ever. Celebrities love to draw inspo from her most memorable outfits and a recent star who did so was Hailey Bieber. Bieber’s outfit resembled a Princess Diana look from the ‘90s — and once you see the similarities between the two ensembles you’ll agree they are style twins.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Ok Magazine

Hailey Bieber Shows Off Long Model Legs In Oversized NY Jets T-Shirt Dress Leaving Lunch In Beverly Hills — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. Hailey Bieber was spotted leaving lunch at the Beverly Grill in Beverly Hills on Thursday, October 28, with...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Goes Edgy in Black Pants, Crop Top and Platform Boots

Hailey Bieber’s casual look is a mix of boss chic and elegance. The model was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a monochromatic ensemble while running errands. For her off-duty look, Bieber wore a full black ensemble encompassing high-waisted slacks, a crop top, a button-down shirt and even black booties. Her platform boots are one of the most popular styles of the moment – chunky shoes. This trend has been seen on many celebrities, including Dua Lipa, Regina King and Sofia Vergara. The boots she wore feature a rounded toe and chunky sole – signature elements that many brands are emulating in their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Newsweek

