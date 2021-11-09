Victoria's Secret Models: From Hailey Bieber to Adriana Lima
Hailey Bieber is the latest model to sign up as a face of the Victoria's Secret VS Collective, after the brand announced it was ditching it's...www.newsweek.com
Hailey Bieber is the latest model to sign up as a face of the Victoria's Secret VS Collective, after the brand announced it was ditching it's...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0