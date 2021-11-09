CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaucho's Vineyard Estate Project Completes Lot Sale Using Crypto; Expands Diversification Opportunity for Global Investors

By Shashank Jacob
 4 days ago
The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) announced its luxury residential vineyard real estate project, Algodon Wine Estates, had completed its first lot sale utilizing cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrencies, decentralized digital...

#Diversification#Vineyard#Gaucho Group Holdings#Algodon Wine Estates#Cryptocurrencies#Gaucho Holdings
Benzinga

GAUCHO GROUP HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES FIRST VINEYARD ESTATE LOT SALE IN CRYPTOCURRENCY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods & accessories, today announced its luxury residential vineyard real estate project, Algodon Wine Estates, had completed its first lot sale utilizing cryptocurrency.
REAL ESTATE
