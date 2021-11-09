Bitcoin flippens Tesla and Facebook — Will Amazon be next?

Market commentary from David Jones, Chief Market Strategist at investment trading platform, Capital.com. 29 Oct 2021: Stocks were in focus over the past week with both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Composite biting fresh all-time highs. Equities have staged an impressive comeback since the end of September - last month saw one of the largest pullbacks for stocks this year as investor concerns about inflation continued to ramp up. Central banks are sticking to the message that this is likely to be just temporary but it feels as if markets don’t quite believe this narrative yet. Either way, October has seen these nerves shrugged off - or at least parked to the side for now - and it’s been a great moment for stock indices with some feeling that this latest strength might point to an even stronger finish for 2021.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO