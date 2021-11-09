CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin flippens Tesla and Facebook — Will Amazon be next?

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter rising above $66,000 today and reaching a market capitalization of more than $1.2 trillion, Bitcoin has surpassed the total market cap...

www.investing.com

investing.com

S&P 500: More Short-Term Uncertainty As Trading Range Narrows

The S&P 500 index went sideways on Thursday following a decline from its last week’s high. Is the downward correction over?. The S&P 500 index gained 0.06% on Thursday, as it fluctuated along the 4,650 level. On Wednesday it fell to the local low of 4,630.86 and it was almost 88 points, or 1.86%, below last Friday’s record high of 4,718.50.
STOCKS
AFP

Elon Musk sells $6.9bn in Tesla shares after Twitter poll

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold more than $6.9 billion worth of shares in the electric carmaker this week, according to regulatory filings released Friday. The stock Musk disposed of this week was sold at a significantly lower share price than if he had sold before his tweet.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 11/11: Rivian, Amazon, Tesla

Well, it happened again. Investors are panicking over rising inflation. Why? Because the fear mongers don't understand how the stock market works, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. He called these inflation fears "misplaced," based on incorrect assumptions that are only costing you money. Yes, Wednesday's consumer price...
STOCKS
Axios

For investors, Rivian isn't the next Tesla

Electric vehicle maker Rivian closed trading Thursday valued at nearly $105 billion, two days after completing the largest U.S. IPO since Alibaba in 2014. In short, investors are betting that Rivian can become the next Tesla, whose own market cap stands above $1 trillion. It's a bad bet. Our thought...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies retreat due to Tesla, Cook and Apple

The rises in the cryptocurrency market on November 9th, when Bitcoin, Ethereum and other altcoins staged a spectacular rally and set new records, have given way to a rapid retreat that continues on Wednesday. Bitcoin's new all-time highs have been short-lived, as market sentiment becomes extremely sensitive to any news that could shake its price.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Is Now Bigger Than Tesla Again As It Hits Fresh All-Time High — These Companies Are The Next Targets

Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has again surpassed electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in terms of market capitalization and now has the market cap of e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) as well as oil company Saudi Aramco in its sight. What Happened: Bitcoin’s market capitalization reached $1.29 trillion after...
STOCKS
invezz.com

What’s a better buy? Tesla stock or Bitcoin

Tesla shares on Monday edged lower 2.75% Musk hinted he could sell 10% of his TSLA stock. Elon Musk asked his followers on Twitter if it would be better to use the proceeds to buy bitcoin. The bitcoin price spiked to trade above $66,000 as crypto investors reacted to the...
STOCKS
u.today

Bitcoin Surpasses Tesla by Market Cap, Entering Top Eight Assets by Capitalization

Following the total market capitalization rally, Bitcoin gains another place at the top of the asset heap by capitalization, surpassing Elon Musk's Tesla and coming close to the silver that remains in seventh place with $1.3 trillion. With Bitcoin reaching the previous ATH once again, its market capitalization reaches $1.25...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Amazon Fires Up Challenge With Tesla CEO's SpaceX

Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Kuiper Systems LLC sought permission from U.S. regulators to launch another 4,538 satellites, Bloomberg reports. The additions would bring Kuiper's constellation to 7,774 satellites. Amazon aims to bolster its constellation as it competes with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX for broadband-from-space customers. Kuiper...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Street.Com

Cryptocurrency Price Check: Bitcoin Up; Amazon Deeper Into Crypto

Cryptocurrency prices were climbing Monday as some of the biggest names in the tech sector looked to expand their reach into digital currency. Bitcoin, the top cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was up 2.5% to $61,868, according to CoinDesk, while ethereum was up 4.1% to $4,372 and dogecoin was up 5.6% to 27 cents.
STOCKS
investing.com

Week In Review: Tesla, Inflation And Bitcoin Taking Center Stage

Market commentary from David Jones, Chief Market Strategist at investment trading platform, Capital.com. 29 Oct 2021: Stocks were in focus over the past week with both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Composite biting fresh all-time highs. Equities have staged an impressive comeback since the end of September - last month saw one of the largest pullbacks for stocks this year as investor concerns about inflation continued to ramp up. Central banks are sticking to the message that this is likely to be just temporary but it feels as if markets don’t quite believe this narrative yet. Either way, October has seen these nerves shrugged off - or at least parked to the side for now - and it’s been a great moment for stock indices with some feeling that this latest strength might point to an even stronger finish for 2021.
BUSINESS
d1softballnews.com

Tesla confirms: “in the future we could accept bitcoin again”

Electric car company Tesla stopped accepting bitcoin as a payment option last May. The company at the time cited environmental concerns as justification for the decision, however a few days ago Elon Musk’s company again confirmed the possibility that in the near future the company could start accepting bitcoin as a payment again.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Will Lucid Group Become the Next Tesla?

Lucid successfully delivered custom-configured models of the Lucid Air Dream Edition. Tesla has emerged as a fast-growing and extremely profitable car company. Lucid is off to a great start, but has a long way to go to become the next Tesla. There's a lot of buzz around electric vehicle (EV)...
BUSINESS

