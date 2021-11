Mixed feelings! Reese Witherspoon is a big fan of people mistaking her for daughter Ava Philippe, but the 22-year-old is on the fence. “She really rolls with it,” the actress, 45, told Gayle King in InStyle‘s December issue, published on Monday, November 8. “I’m sure it’s not easy looking exactly like your mother. We talk to Zoë Kravitz a lot. Because she and her mother, [Lisa Bonet], look exactly alike, so whenever Ava is frustrated, I go, ‘Call Zoë, text Zoë, she knows what to talk about.’ I mean, that’s another mother-daughter combo that’s like identical twins.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO