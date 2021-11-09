CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Protein-based Novavax coronavirus vaccine simple and a likely pandemic game-changer

By Joe Dwinell
MercuryNews
 4 days ago
A protein-based vaccine platform used for decades to guard against hepatitis and shingles could be a pandemic game changer. Novavax is preparing to seek approval of their protein-based vaccine for COVID-19. And, in a user-friendly development, it comes with no major side effects. That means no headaches, fevers, nausea...

