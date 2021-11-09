CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks vs. Jazz Prediction and Odds: Continue to Fade Atlanta on Brutal Stretch

The Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks will play for the second and final time this regular season on Tuesday night in Utah. Atlanta is in the midst of a brutal stretch, as its last four games have come against the Brooklyn Nets, Jazz, Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors. Atlanta is...

FanSided

Hawks vs. Nets Prediction and Odds: Back Brooklyn at Home Tonight

Hawks +5.0 (-110) 219.0 (Over -110/Under -110) Atlanta Hawks (4-3, 3-4 ATS), vs. Brooklyn Nets (4-3, 3-4 ATS) Brooklyn has won two games it should have won against the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons, but can it beat an Atlanta team that showed it is among the East’s best last postseason?
ClutchPoints

Jazz vs. Bucks prediction, odds, pick and more – 10/31/21

The Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks will play in an inter-conference matchup on Sunday. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Jazz-Bucks prediction and pick. The Jazz and Bucks will meet on Sunday in what will be a matchup between two teams that hope to make deep runs in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The Jazz dropped their first game of the season on Saturday night on the road vs. the Chicago Bulls, while the Bucks also played and lost on Saturday, falling to the San Antonio Spurs at home. The home loss marked the second straight loss at home for the Bucks to begin the season, as they also lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier in the week. The Bucks and Jazz will both look to avoid being swept on their respective back-to-backs, and the Bucks will look to avoid a third straight loss than would drop them under .500 on the season.
CBS Sports

Hawks vs. Jazz odds, line, spread: 2021 NBA picks, Nov. 4 predictions from proven computer model

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Utah Jazz at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 4-4 overall and 3-0 at home, while Utah is 6-1 overall and 3-1 on the road. Both teams were in the playoffs last season, with the Hawks losing in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Bucks and the Jazz losing in the Western Conference Semifinals to the Clippers.
FanSided

Kings vs. Jazz Prediction and Odds: Utah Poised to Win Again at Home

Kings +9.0 (-110) 221.5 (Over -110/Under -110) Sacramento Kings (3-3, 3-3 ATS) vs. Utah Jazz (5-1, 5-1 ATS) TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, NBC Sports California. The Jazz have been impressive this season, posting the league’s No. 2 defensive rating and No. 5 offensive rating through their first six games.
basketballinsiders.com

Jazz vs. Hawks: Predictions, Preview and Betting Picks

On Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, the Utah Jazz (6-1) are playing the Atlanta Hawks (4-4) at State Farm Arena. Thus far, the Jazz are 5-2 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, while the Hawks are 3-5 against the spread. BetUS odds are featured below. Utah Jazz vs....
slcdunk.com

Utah Jazz begin new road trip against the Atlanta Hawks

The Utah Jazz (6-1) will begin their short southern U.S. road trip against the Atlanta Hawks (4-4). The Hawks are on the second game of a back-to-back, having lost 117-108 to the Brooklyn Nets last night. Atlanta has lost three of their previous four games, while Utah has won two straight.
FanSided

Jazz vs. Heat Prediction and Odds: Look For Heat to Bounce Back At Home

Heat: -2.5 (-110) Total: 211.5 (Over: -110/Under: -110) Utah Jazz (7-1, 6-2 ATS) vs. Miami Heat (4-4, 6-2 ATS) TV: Bally Sports Sun | AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain. I’m going to back the Heat in this one. Both teams are playing well and Rudy Gobert looks much improved on the offensive end, but I don’t see the Jazz overcoming the Heat’s defense without Donovan Mitchell. Utah was able to run Atlanta out of the gym with a 40-point fourth quarter. That won’t happen against Miami.
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Rematch with Jazz will take some fourth-quarter Magic

As the 4-6 Atlanta Hawks get set to play the third leg of their four-game road trip, a rematch against the 7-3 Utah Jazz, they’re looking to solve several issues on the floor. Among them, offensive chemistry, defensive effort, and letting the officiating get to them much to the chagrin of their head coach.
SportsGrid

Nov. 9 – Hawks Injury Report vs. Jazz

Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com reports that Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) and De’Andre Hunter (wrist) are questionable for Tuesday’s road game against the Jazz in Utah. This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season after recently playing five days ago. Atlanta led 75-74 after the third quarter, but the Jazz rallied to outscore the Hawks 41-24 in the fourth quarter and earned the victory.
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Studs and duds from second loss to the Utah Jazz

As the Atlanta Hawks see their losing streak hit five games the search for answers rages on. They’ve lost seven of their last eight, have allowed an average of over 118 points per game in that span. Opponents have scored 120-plus points on them in four of the eight games, all losses.
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks bottom out from long distance as skid reaches six games

As the Atlanta Hawks wrap up their four-game road trip, they find themselves among the dregs of the NBA. They’re 4-9, have lost six straight games, and six of their last nine. Currently, they sit 13th in the East and it will be close to two weeks since their last win if they manage to get their first game back in State Farm Arena.
