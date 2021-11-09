Hawks vs. Jazz Prediction and Odds: Continue to Fade Atlanta on Brutal Stretch

The Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks will play in an inter-conference matchup on Sunday. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Jazz-Bucks prediction and pick. The Jazz and Bucks will meet on Sunday in what will be a matchup between two teams that hope to make deep runs in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The Jazz dropped their first game of the season on Saturday night on the road vs. the Chicago Bulls, while the Bucks also played and lost on Saturday, falling to the San Antonio Spurs at home. The home loss marked the second straight loss at home for the Bucks to begin the season, as they also lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier in the week. The Bucks and Jazz will both look to avoid being swept on their respective back-to-backs, and the Bucks will look to avoid a third straight loss than would drop them under .500 on the season.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO